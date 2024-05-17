Video released of deputies shooting man armed with gun, knife

BONSALL — Video was released of a May 4 shooting in Bonsall by San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies of a man carrying a handgun and a knife while walking along Mission Road, state Route 76, at Old River Road, the San Diego Police Department announced on May 15.

Two deputies arrived at the scene at about 11:30 a.m. and gave the armed man numerous commands to drop the weapons, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The man refused to drop the weapons and both deputies fired multiple times, striking the suspect in his lower legs and body and he dropped his weapons.

The deputies took the suspect into custody and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, the lieutenant said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The two deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the shooting per a Memorandum of Agreement signed in 2022. This formal agreement adds a layer of transparency to ensure no agencies investigate their own shooting incidents.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Wendell Lowell, 66, of Escondido. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and an outstanding felony warrant. The District Attorney’s Office will evaluate any additional charges and will review San Diego Police’s investigation.

The County’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board is reviewing the shooting and will provide recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorney’s Office are also monitoring the investigation.

The deputies involved in the shooting are Lisa Lee and Jorge Chavez.

The weapons of the suspect were recovered at the scene. The item believed to be a firearm the suspect was carrying was a Glock replica G19 Gen 3 BB pistol.