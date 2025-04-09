Victims of five fatal San Diego County traffic accidents identified

REGION — Authorities have identified five people killed in San Diego County traffic accidents, which included two people in North County.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place late Sunday afternoon, when 70-year-old Mark Maisel of San Diego was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Brookburn Drive in Carmel Valley as he and his wife were walking their dog near their home, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics took Maisel to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m.

Two days earlier, a collision on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove mortally injured a motorist, the county agency reported. Edward Ames, 77, was headed west on the freeway shortly after 5 p.m. Friday when the Ford SUV he was driving veered to the left near Massachusetts Avenue, struck a pickup truck, overturned and rolled side over side several times before coming to rest in the roadway.

Ames, who was homeless, died about an hour later at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, officials said.

At about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, 34-year-old Sahil Bajaj of San Diego was found gravely injured in a Lucid sedan that had crashed off westbound state Route 94 onto an embankment near state Route 15 in the Fairmount Park area, according to the medical examiner. Bajaj died at the scene.

A day earlier, another homeless man died in a San Diego County traffic accident, the county agency reported.

Ryan Szelagowski, 38, was standing in the roadway in the 6600 block of Carlsbad Boulevard in Carlsbad when a northbound Kia sedan struck him at about 4:55 a.m. Wednesday. Following the impact, he was able to get up and was struck by another vehicle while walking in the roadway. The person driving the second car continued driving and left the area.

An ambulance crew took Szelagowski to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead early that afternoon.

On March 31, a 30-year-old man was found dead on Interstate 5 south of Las Pulgas Road in the Oceanside area, according to the county agency. The death of Marcos Mauro, whose community of residence is unknown, was discovered shortly before dawn that day, after a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck struck something he did not see on the roadway and the driver pulled over to investigate.

In response to the driver’s 911 call, emergency crews checked the area and found Mauro’s body at about 5 a.m. alongside a center-divider wall on the freeway, the medical examiner reported.