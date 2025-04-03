Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic accidents ID’d

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified six people who were killed over the past week in San Diego-area traffic accidents, including two wrecks that each claimed a pair of lives.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place about 7:45 a.m. Monday, when a westbound Ford SUV veered off a curving stretch of Gopher Canyon Road in Bonsall and crashed into a ditch near Valley of the King Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver, 47-year-old Madeline Afasene of Oceanside, died at the site of the accident.

Three of the traffic deaths occurred on Sunday, the agency reported. At about 2:30 p.m. that day, Rachquel Andersen, 43, was driving an Acura SUV that collided with a pickup while traveling east on Betsworth Road at Lilac Road in Valley Center. An ambulance crew took Andersen, a Valley Center resident, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was pronounced dead.

Roughly 12 hours earlier, a head-on collision on Interstate 15 in Escondido left two motorists dead. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jesus Rivera Robles, address unknown, was driving a Volkswagen sedan that collided head-on with a BMW being driven by 36-year-old Diego Jose Gutierrez of Escondido to the north on the southbound side of the freeway near Deer Springs Road, according to the medical examiner.

Both men died at the scene.

The county agency reported that the other two roadway fatalities also resulted from a single crash. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Abraham Arana of San Diego lost control of the car he was driving on an elevated transition ramp from eastbound state Route 94 to northbound SR-15 in the Grant Hill area, about a mile east of Balboa Park.

The vehicle crashed into a freeway sign before plunging off the bridge and landing on the westbound side of SR-94. Arana and a passenger in the car, San Diego resident Amanda Silva-Flores, also 22, died before paramedics could transport them to a hospital.