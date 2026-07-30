Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic crashes identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified four people who died in separate traffic crashes across San Diego County over the past 10 days.

The most recent crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in Mira Mesa. According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and San Diego Police Department, 60-year-old Samir Cesko was crossing Camino Ruiz midblock near Reagan Road when he was struck by a southbound 2008 Honda Accord. Cesko died at the scene.

On Thursday at about 9 a.m., 53-year-old Oceanside resident Ryan Radabaugh was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Avenue in Fallbrook, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A day earlier, 98-year-old Eleanor Mitrovich of San Diego was fatally struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox while walking east in the 6400 block of Cleo Street near San Diego State University. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Mitrovich was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she died.

On July 17, 43-year-old Teclo Salazar of San Ysidro died in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near the Aliso Creek Rest Area. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Salazar was driving south when the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. He died at the scene.