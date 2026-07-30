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The county Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of recent traffic fatality victims. Photo by Matt Gush
The county Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of recent traffic fatality victims. Photo by Matt Gush
CitiesCrimeCrimeFallbrook/BonsallNewsOceansideRegion

Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic crashes identified

by Coast News wire services0

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified four people who died in separate traffic crashes across San Diego County over the past 10 days.

The most recent crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in Mira Mesa. According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and San Diego Police Department, 60-year-old Samir Cesko was crossing Camino Ruiz midblock near Reagan Road when he was struck by a southbound 2008 Honda Accord. Cesko died at the scene.

On Thursday at about 9 a.m., 53-year-old Oceanside resident Ryan Radabaugh was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Avenue in Fallbrook, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A day earlier, 98-year-old Eleanor Mitrovich of San Diego was fatally struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox while walking east in the 6400 block of Cleo Street near San Diego State University. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Mitrovich was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she died.

On July 17, 43-year-old Teclo Salazar of San Ysidro died in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near the Aliso Creek Rest Area. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Salazar was driving south when the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. He died at the scene.

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