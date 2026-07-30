The Coast News launches ‘Ask Rexy,’ a new advice column for kids

ENCINITAS — The Coast News is inviting young readers to share their worries, questions, dreams and everyday challenges with the launch of Ask Rexy, a new advice column featuring Rexy, a friendly green T-Rex who understands what it’s like to be a kid.

Written from the perspective of Rexy, a curious and caring dinosaur, the column encourages children to ask about anything — from friendships and school to family, emotions and everyday moments.

“No question is too big, too small or too silly,” Rexy says.

The column is designed to give children a safe, welcoming place to ask questions while promoting healthy communication, problem-solving and social-emotional learning.

Rexy is a two-and-a-half-foot-tall green T. rex puppet who attends the fictional Cretaceous Academy. Although Rexy jokes about being 65 million years old, the character experiences the same feelings, worries and friendships that many elementary school children do.

The character was created by educators and best friends Julie Sugarman and Mary Ruppert, co-authors of “Rexy and the Four Steps to Friendship.” Together, they developed the Four Steps to Friendship to help children navigate emotions, friendships and communication through four simple strategies:

Use your words.

Use your words again.

Move away.

Ask for help.

Children are encouraged to write letters, draw pictures or share stories with Rexy. Selected letters may be featured in future editions of The Coast News, with Rexy’s responses offering encouragement and practical advice that can help other young readers facing similar situations.

Whether it’s a disagreement with a friend, nervousness about the first day of school, a big dream or a simple question, Rexy is ready to listen.

Questions can be submitted by mail or email:

Mail:

Coast News Group

Attention: Rexy

531 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 204

Encinitas, CA 92024

Email: [email protected]

Subject line: Ask Rexy

For more information or to submit a question for Rexy, email [email protected] with the subject line “Ask Rexy.”