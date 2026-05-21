Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic collisions ID’d

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified three people who lost their lives over the last eight days in San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent roadway fatality occurred just after midnight Tuesday, when 46-year-old Myron Robertson III of San Marcos lost control of the motorcycle he was riding on northbound state Route 163 in Balboa Park, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The motorcycle crashed into a median barrier north of Richmond Street, and Robertson died at the scene.

Early Sunday afternoon, family members of Nicholas Campos, 43, found his body inside a pickup truck that had crashed down an embankment in the 28900 block of Chihuahua Valley Road in his hometown of Warner Springs, the county agency reported.

Authorities have not determined when the crash occurred, according to the medical examiner.

Four days earlier, an 18-year-old motorist was killed in a fiery predawn wreck on a hillside roadway in eastern San Diego County.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 13, Gage Hunter of El Cajon was driving an eastbound 2003 Ford Explorer that crashed off La Cresta Road near Ranch Gate Road in Crest, tumbled hundreds of feet down an embankment and became engulfed in flames, according to the county agency and the California Highway Patrol.

Hunter died at the scene.