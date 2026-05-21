District 22 Legion baseball returns for 101st season in June

ENCINITAS — District 22 American Legion Baseball will open its 101st season on June 7 with more than 240 players across 12 teams, according to organizers.

The summer schedule includes a 10-game regular season running through July 7, followed by a postseason tournament July 9-12.

The program was revived in 2018 and has operated in its current format since then, officials said.

Dennis Ackerman, a District 22 baseball organizer, credited commissioner Peter-Rolf Ohnstad with leading the effort to restart the program.

“Peter-Rolf Ohnstad is the one who deserves the credit bringing back the ALB in 2018,” Ackerman said, referring to an initial meeting about reviving the league. “I listened to his speech that brought such enthusiasm to us all that night, and guess what — he did it. It’s been a thriving program ever since and it’s filled the void.”

Ackerman said the program was created to provide an affordable summer baseball option.

“This is offering a great summer baseball program at hardly any cost to the players, coaches and parents,” he said.

He said the league also provides continuity for players and coaches, many of whom are involved with high school programs.

“The program provides a source for these young men to play the game of baseball with dedicated coaching,” Ackerman said. “Not only helping their own skills, but building camaraderie and their future high school team.”

Ackerman said the league serves as an alternative to travel baseball primarily because of cost.

“It’s a positive alternative to travel ball, mainly for financial reasons,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the program’s state-level structure.

“The state organizing body has not been taking the program in a positive direction,” Ackerman said, citing rising costs and limited expansion: “Increasing costs, not increasing the number of teams, and not building a transparent program for growth.”

Players ages 15 to 18 are participating from programs across North County and greater San Diego, including La Costa Canyon, Santa Fe Christian, Carlsbad, Rancho Buena Vista/Vista, Oceanside, Valley Center, La Jolla Country Day and University City, totaling more than 240 players countywide.

The Admiral Shelton Tournament is scheduled for June 25-28 and will feature District 22 teams along with programs from Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Southern California, including possible entries from Newport Beach and Lake Elsinore.

Games will be played at multiple sites, including Hickman Field and La Jolla Country Day School.

The tournament will include a pregame ceremony honoring the late, former San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones and retired Navy captain Royce Williams.

District 22 will host a fundraiser on June 14 at Bully’s East Restaurant. The “Night of Baseball Fun” will feature former MLB players and scouts and will be moderated by San Diego broadcaster John Kentera, of Solana Beach.

The cost is $70, with proceeds supporting league operations including equipment, insurance, umpires and field rentals. Coaches may attend at a discounted rate of $50, according to promotional materials.

Organizers said all donations are tax-deductible and help offset the league’s operating costs.

With the upcoming season weeks away, Ackerman said, in a nod to baseball romanticism: “May the sounds of baseball abound in your home as they always abound in my mind.”