Victims identified in recent San Diego County traffic fatalities

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified five men who recently died in traffic accidents across San Diego County.

The latest fatality occurred on Wednesday morning on a desert road east of Volcan Mountain. Fregoso Lopez, 24, was jogging along a dimly lit stretch of Di Giorgio Road in his hometown of Borrego Springs when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol. Lopez died at the scene.

Five days earlier, Jose de Jesus Mendoza Velazquez, 47, suffered fatal injuries when the sedan he was driving veered out of a traffic lane on southbound Interstate 805 near state Route 54 in National City and struck an SUV parked on the shoulder, the county agency reported.

Paramedics transported Mendoza Velazquez to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. last Friday, about 30 minutes after the crash.

Shortly after noon on April 21, a vehicle struck and killed 78-year-old San Marcos resident Olimpio Rodriguez Cervantes while he was riding a bicycle near Palomar College, authorities said.

Rodriguez Cervantes died at the scene in the 1900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the medical examiner and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:30 a.m. on April 19, an SUV veered off the connector from southbound state Route 163 to westbound state Route 52 in the Miramar area and struck a tree, officials said.

The gravely injured driver, 33-year-old Kyle Ashauer of San Diego, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died nine days later, the county agency reported.

On March 17, 31-year-old Robert Adams Jr. of San Diego suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle crash near Mount Hope Cemetery. Shortly after midnight, Adams lost control of the motorcycle he was riding on Imperial Avenue just east of state Route 15, causing it to collide with an SUV, according to the medical examiner.

Adams died five weeks later at an advanced-care medical facility in Hillcrest.