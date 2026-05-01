County homelessness drops 1%, while unsheltered numbers fall sharply

REGION — The number of unsheltered homeless people across San Diego County declined by 11% this year, while sheltered homelessness increased by 12%, according to results from the 2026 Point-in-Time Count released Friday.

The Point-in-Time Count, conducted each January by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, is a one-day snapshot of the region’s homeless population.

Overall homelessness across the region decreased by 1%, from 9,905 individuals in 2025 to 9,803 in 2026.

“This is what progress looks like,” said RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler. “We’re seeing good results where we’ve made investments. As a region, we still do not have enough housing resources — there are no more housing vouchers, and HUD funding is uncertain. So the investments have been in diversion, sheltering and encampment resolutions. When we have adequate investments, we can reduce unsheltered homelessness.”

The 2026 count found 5,108 individuals living unsheltered, down from 5,714 last year, while 4,695 people were in shelters or transitional housing, up from 4,191.

The information collected is used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness.

Several cities saw significant declines in unsheltered homelessness, including Santee at 64.1%, El Cajon at 39.5%, Encinitas at 30%, La Mesa at 25% and Chula Vista at 24.5%.

In the city of San Diego, unsheltered homelessness declined by 6.6%.

“The data make clear our strategy to reduce homelessness is delivering results,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “We’ve expanded shelter, increased access to services and built more housing — and more people are moving off the streets and into safer, more stable situations. We’re seeing that progress in our neighborhoods. There’s more work to do particularly when it comes to mental health and addiction, but we’ll stay focused on what works — getting people off the streets and on a path to housing.”

The report highlighted a continued rise in senior homelessness. Older adults now make up 33% of the unsheltered population, up from 29% last year, and more than half are experiencing homelessness for the first time. The oldest individual encountered during this year’s count was an 86-year-old Latina woman in Chula Vista.

“It has to be a top-priority population,” Kohler said.

Serving Seniors President and CEO Melinda Forstey said the trend continues to show an increasing impact on older adults in the county.

“While it is encouraging to see that overall homelessness has declined, the continued rise in homelessness among older adults is deeply concerning,” Forstey said. “Once again this year, older adults now make up one third of the region’s homeless population.”

Father Joe’s Villages President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas said the region should be doing better.

“We are disappointed to see that overall progress has stalled, with no change in the total number of people experiencing homelessness in our region, even as we’ve continued to invest in solutions,” Vargas said. “More concerning, the data shows a growing crisis among older adults. This year, even more seniors fell into homelessness for the first time, continuing a troubling trend. This is a challenge for which our community is not prepared.”

Vargas also expressed concern about possible cuts to San Diego’s homelessness funding in the fiscal year 2027 budget.

“As our population ages, we must act swiftly to prevent seniors from losing their homes and to provide targeted services that meet their unique needs,” he said. “Focusing on prevention, diversion, health care and housing is key to addressing homelessness. It is a travesty for anyone to spend their golden years on the streets.”

Other positive developments from this year’s count included a 12% drop in unsheltered veterans, a 26% decline in unsheltered transitional-age youth ages 18 to 24, and a 14% decrease in people living in vehicles.

“San Diegans should be encouraged by this progress,” said RTFH Board Chair Veronica Dela Rosa. “We are seeing results from targeted investments and strong regional collaboration. But we must stay focused and continue investing in what works.”

According to the RTFH, 80% of people experiencing homelessness said they became homeless in San Diego County, “underscoring that this is primarily a local challenge driven by housing costs and economic pressures.”

The data continues a trend of declining homelessness in the region. In 2025, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 7%, and by about 14% in the city of San Diego.

“Progress like this doesn’t happen by accident,” said Continuum of Care Advisory Board Chair Akilah Templeton. “It reflects the work of service providers, outreach teams, local governments and volunteers across the region. At the same time, we must continue expanding housing and services to meet the scale of the need.”