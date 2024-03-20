Vianna Birgonia is passionate about her craft

The Wing & Blade story began nearly 10 years ago on a wing and a prayer. After spending years learning & perfecting her trade, founder Vianna knew her barbering potential had plateaued and a big leap was needed. Wing & Blade was born out of the desire to see the traditional craft of barbering enter back into the world of the modern-day gentlemen.

“I started the company to be different in the industry; to bring back the nostalgia of a straight razor and old school feel with a sense of pride and excellence to the craft. Barbershops were the center of most communities back in the day, and I feel it’s been lost in the grind of what barbering can be sometimes. It’s also a brand built for barbers to have a place to grow and learn.

“We offer every client a full-service experience: cut, hot towel, razor finish, wash, & style every time. We value our clients time so prioritizing consistency and efficiency is our standard.”

Wing & Blade’s shops are located in Carlsbad and Encinitas, right off Coast Highway. Vianna chose the Encinitas location because she loves the coast, and the sense of community support and the many small businesses in the area.

“I joined the Encinitas Chamber to get involved with the community and to meet other like-minded businesses and business owners. The Chamber keeps you connected with all the local owners and events in Encinitas, and the people who frequent and support the small businesses.”

Her favorite Chamber networking event is “Coffee Connections” at Broad Street Dough Co. “It’s a pretty good-sized crowd and easy to attend in the mornings. The practical questions and conversations are enjoyable with great insight and wisdom from others in the group.

“Community and staying connected is huge for small businesses to thrive. We feed off each other for referrals and advice. It helps knowing you’re not alone in the dark seasons of entrepreneurship, and relatable to those around you just trying to build a life in a beautiful city too.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Breakfast and coffee at Surfdog’s Java Hut — I’ll take the kook and a latte please! Walking up and down the coast hitting all the lookouts to the ocean, especially up J street, then lunch at any taco or pizza place, while hitting all the local shops and thrift stores along the way.”