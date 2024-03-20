Legal Notices, March 22, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/5, 4/19 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Wietlisbach Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006458-2023 FILING DATE: August 17, 2023; APPLICANT: Sabina Wietlisbach; LOCATION: 1125 San Dieguito Drive (APN: 258-342-08-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of an addition to an existing detached ADU; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303 (e), which exempts the construction of an accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 1, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/22/2024 CN 28693

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/29, 4/5 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Arden Drive Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006985-2024; FILING DATE: March 5, 2024; APPLICANT: Laurie Babb; LOCATION: 727 Arden Drive (APN: 258-233-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 1,000-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone ; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 1, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/22/2024 CN 28692

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CS24E-CX24A CITYWIDE SAFETY & MOBILITY ENHANCEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on April 1, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be completed involves demolition, slurry seal, crack seal, surface and full-depth repairs, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, installation of pedestrian push buttons and poles, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, signing, striping, and installation of chicanes and roundabout. Base Bid: The Base includes slurry seals and signing and striping work along El Camino Real, Manchester Ave, Village Park Way, Encinitas Blvd, Quail Gardens Dr, Saxony Rd, Requeza St, and Nardo Rd Engineer’s Estimate – $1,200,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $100,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Additive Alternate 2: Engineer’s Estimate – $150,000 (Add Alt 2 only) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 1 – $1,300,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 1) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 2 – $1,350,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 2) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and any additive alternate is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Thirty (130) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: • Additive Alternate 1: 10 working days • Additive Alternate 2: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. DATE: March 18, 2024 Director of Engineering/City Engineer END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/22/2024, 03/29/2024 CN 28689

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE INVITING BIDS The City of Del Mar, OWNER, invites sealed bids for: 20th Street lifeguard tower drivEway project The City of Del Mar seeks a bid from qualified contractor for construction of the 20th Street Lifeguard Tower Driveway Project. The WORK generally consists of construction of a PCC driveway, landscaping & irrigation, and installation of bollards. RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, bearing on the outside the bidder’s name, address, the appropriate State CONTRACTOR’s License designation held by the bidder, and marked “SEALED BID FOR 20TH STREET LIFEGUARD TOWER DRIVEWAY PROJECT.” Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of Del Mar, located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California, until 2:00 PM., April 1, 2024. Mailed bids shall be addressed to: City Clerk at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014 and must be received by bid closing shown above. Proposals which are not properly marked may be disregarded. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to ensure their bid is submitted in the proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents may be obtained from the City’s website https://www.delmar.ca.us/873/Bids and directly through www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofdelmar. OPINION OF PROBABLE CONSTRUCTION COST: The Public Works Director’s opinion of probable construction cost for this project is approximately $85,500. COMPLETION OF WORK: All WORK performed under this contract shall be completed within 60 Calendar Days, as specified in the Contract. BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of ten percent of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: For contracts above $25,000, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent, and a Performance Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent of the contract amount. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: All bidders are required to register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) in accordance with Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 and are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by DIR in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4. WAGE RATES: Prevailing wage rate for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed and the construction activity applies to this contract. Not less than these rates shall be paid to all workers employed on the project. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: CONTRACTOR is required to be licensed under the classification of GENERAL ENGINEERING CONTRACTING, CLASS A, as of the date of submittal of the bid documents and shall maintain such license until final acceptance of the WORK. CONTRACTOR shall also obtain a City of Del Mar business license. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to Martin Boyd, Project Manager II, for the project listed. It shall be understood, however that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone. Questions shall be in writing and must be delivered at least ten (10) days prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids to 2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard by hand or email to [email protected]. OWNER: City of Del Mar BY: Joe Bride, Public Works Director DATE: February 26, 2024 03/22/2024, 03/29/2024 CN 28687

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, the 1st day of April, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Encroachment Permit EP24-021 – A request to Install New Trellis Structure over Existing Sidewalk Café. Applicant/Owner: The Cottage/Del Mar Plaza APN: 299-030-86-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Adriana Jaramishian. Phone: 858-755-9313; Email: [email protected]. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. S/ Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk DATE March 18, 2024 03/22/2024 CN 28686

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-01 “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 18.08 Regarding Sewer Connection Fees and Sewer Service Charge.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2024-01 amends Section 18.08.080 which prescribes the manner of calculating annual sewer service charges and Section 18.08.100 which establishes procedures for voluntary submetering to distinguish between indoor and outdoor water use for the purpose of sewer billing. The proposed changes formalize existing administrative practice for determining account-level annual indoor water use and associated flow-based charges to each account. Ordinance No. 2024-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 28, 2024, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 13, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. For information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/22/2024 CN 28680

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) GATEWAY SIGN LED RETROFIT AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES PW-RFP-24-01 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional Gateway Sign repair “LED retrofit” and as needed ongoing maintenance services including, but not limited to: inspections, graffiti removal, repainting, bird deterrent repair & replacement, various related electrical repair and power washing, inventorying and documenting and all other maintenance activities required to maintain the City of Encinitas Gateway Sign in an, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, General Building Contractor B and/or a Specialty Contractor C-27 may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024 via the PlanetBids website. 03/15/2024, 03/22/2024 CN 28642

T.S. No. 23-66987 APN: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/20/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE, HUSBAND AND Wife duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/28/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0224005, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/15/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $224,237.06 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1464 RIVER CREST ROAD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 223-410-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-66987. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-66987 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 3/14/2024 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 39671 Pub Dates 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28676

T.S. No. 118584-CA APN: 228-314-01-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/15/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/19/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/22/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0690004 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CYNTHIA A. MCMILLAN A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1175 LA MORRE RD #11, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $107,402.36 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 118584-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 118584-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 943963_118584-CA 03/22/2024, 03/29/2024, 04/05/2024 CN 28670

Title Order No. : 95528381 Trustee Sale No. : 86922 Loan No. : 399360471 APN : 215-231-66-10 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/22/2021 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 4/8/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/1/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0691095 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARA VENTURES, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7369 ALICANTE ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92009. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,567,661.05 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 3/4/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86922. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86922 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. S# 86922 / APN # 215-231-66-10 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/13TH INTEREST IN AND TO PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 11807, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 19, 1981, BEING A DIVISION OF LOT 3 OF LA COSTA VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 6621, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 14, 1970. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: (A) ALL LIVING UNITS AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN OF STONELEIGH HEIGHTS PHASE I, RECORDED ON MARCH 1, 1982 AS FILE NO. 82-55095 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. (B) THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNATED AS BALCONIES AND PATIOS AND SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN ABOVE REFERRED TO. PARCEL 2: LIVING UNIT 10 AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN ABOVE REFERRED TO. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNATED AS BALCONIES AND PATIOS AS DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 ABOVE, AS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 ABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OR INGRESS, EGRESS AND RECREATIONAL USE OVER THE COMMON AREA OF PARCEL 2 AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP NO. 11807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON NOVEMBER 19, 1981, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 DESCRIBED ABOVE. THIS EASEMENT SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO SAID PARCEL 2 UPON RECORDATION OF A DECLARATION OF ANNEXATION DECLARING SUCH PARCEL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE OR A SEPARATE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS REQUIRED THE OWNERS OF SAID PARCEL TO BE MEMBERS OF THE STONELEIGH HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ALL AS MORE FULLY SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE. THE COMMON AREA REFERRED TO HEREIN AS TO EACH OF SAID SUCH PARCELS SHALL BE THE SAME AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO ABOVE AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPERCEDING CONDOMINIUM PLAN, EXCEPTING THEREFROM ANY RESIDENTIAL AND GARAGE BUILDINGS THEREON. STOX 943844_86922 03/15/2024, 03/22/2024, 03/29/2024 CN 28641

T.S. No. 117817-CA APN: 164-082-50-13 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/6/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/3/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/9/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0419403 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: AARON KEONE AGUIRRE AND FREDERICO F CABLAY, JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 236 DIAMOND WAY 249, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $224,605.99 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 117817-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 117817-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 943577_117817-CA 03/08/2024, 03/15/2024, 03/22/2024 CN 28612

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 425 N Quince St. Escondido. CA 92025 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on April 10, 2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name R Mendoza, Lucas Fuimaono, Leslie Terese Butler, Marcellus Nathaniel Hardyman, Jayme Henderson, Marqus Roman, David Macias, Armando Flores, Michael Kelly, Roxanne Cox, Elodia I. Solorio, Ulises Carrillo Cruz, Tereso Christian, Summer Lampkin Alcala, Joan Munger, Tanya Louise Gil, Ignacio Bucklin, Cody Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 425 N. Quince St. Escondido, CA 92025 760-743-7872 03/22/2024 CN 28694

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 04/10/2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: A00313 Menosaba, Ester Gadang B0031 Poumian, Angel Daniel B0124 Mccutchen, Scott T. C00102 Moody, Kiyoshi C00402 Steele, Jamie F00138 Newell, Michael GU0209 Lopez, Jose GU0305 Cosio, Angel H00011 Mendez, Jorge J00017 Acosta, Liz J01004 Gelacio, Isaac A. J01206 Rivas, Liliana J01207 Soqui, Ernest Matthew L01602 Moyer, Albert L01604 Betofe, Frida R00037 estrada, carlos Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 03/22/2024 CN 28682

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date April 11, 2024 at 10:00am George Perez The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 3/22/24 CNS-3794894# CN 28681

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 4/10/2024 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Bayes, Joseph Tidwell, Esmeralda Cota, Cynthia A. Burroughs, Geoffrey Teague, Michael S. Puckett, James William Scott, Megan Carson, Sabrina Speciale, John A. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 3/22/2024 CN28679

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on April 5th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit. Unit Number David Becerra 10×20 1132 Jaeson Cayne 10×30 1205 Jonathan Craig 5×10 3160 Devon Joseph 5×5 2027 Allison Murray 5×10 1167 Allison Murray 10×15 2063 Andrew Packer 10×15 2018 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 03/22/2024 CN 28671

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BRIAN MATZINGER Case # 24PE000143C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Brian Matthew Matzinger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda J. McDevitt in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda J. McDevitt be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 24, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal, Inc. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28665

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHERRIAN KAY DEAN Case# 37-2024-00003659-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sherrian Kay Dean. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John Lents and Amanda Keifer, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John Lents and Amanda Keifer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 17, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal, Inc. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28658

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOHN CURTIUS Case# 37-2024-00003766-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael John Curtius. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael D. Curtius, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael D. Curtius be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 24, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kathleen M. de Arriba Balfour Law Group 1172 Orange Ave., Second Floor Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.1956 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28654

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WESLEY EISENMAN Case # 37-2023-00041404-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wesley Eisenman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Judith A. Eisenman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Judith A. Eisenman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 14, 2024; Time: 10:15 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberley V. Deede Chhokar Law Group PC 6275 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Telephone: 858.384.5757 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28653

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONNA L. MCCLAIN Case# 37-2023-00054722-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donna L. McClain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jane Cinciarelli in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jane Cinciarelli be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 21, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28648

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE OF MOBILE HOME AT PUBLIC AUCTION : NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Sections 7209 and 7210, noticing having been given to all parties believed to claim an interest and the time specified for payment in the notice having expired, Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park is entitled to a warehouse lien against that certain mobilehome described as 1989 09248 GOLDEN WEST mobilehome with a Decal Number of LAM6158 consisting of 56’ in length and 20’ in width, and now stored at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 318, Oceanside, CA 92058. The party believed to claim an interest in the mobilehome and personal property is JENNIE MAHONEY and/or RONALD MASON, JR. The mobilehome and personal property will be sold by Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder with a minimum bid of $4,459.54, subject to further adjustments. In order to prevent the mobilehome from being sold at the noticed sale the minimum bid amount must be paid by a person claiming a right in the mobilehome prior to the sale date AND the mobilehome must then be promptly removed from the park. This amount includes estimated storage charges, publication charges, attorney’s fees, incidental and/or transportation charges and charges incurred by the park in connection with the unit remaining on site, as provided in the Commercial Code, and is subject to further adjustment. The sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check, or travelers checks only). Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and its contents are sold as is, where is and with no guarantees and without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, title, or encumbrances. The purchaser of the mobilehome will take it subject to any real or personal property taxes, fees, license or liens, incl. per H&S § 18116.1. The sale will be held as follows: Date: April 3, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 318, Oceanside, CA 92058. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the mobilehome and contents must be removed from the premises within five (5) days of the date of sale; no occupancy within the home will be allowed. The purchaser shall be responsible for cleanup of the space of all trash, personal property or other belongings on the space or utilized in the removal of the Property. The purchaser shall also be liable for any damages caused during the removal of the Property. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the Property, together with the cost of the sale. Proper Notice has been sent to the others who have an interest in the Property or who owe money. DATED: February 27, 2024 By:/s/ Maryann Tran, Authorized Agent for Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park. 3/15, 3/22/24 CNS-3791463# CN 28647

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIM LENORA CROSS-THOMAS Case# 37-2023-00051196-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kim Lenora Cross-Thomas. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Thomas, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Thomas be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 3, 2024; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Isaac, Esq. Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A102 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.683.2545 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28635

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00009322-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Robert Nello Girandola filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roberto Girandola change to proposed name: Robert Nello Girandola. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/29/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28618

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOIS FINNEY RODES Case# 24PE000125C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Lois Finney Rodes. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Larry N. Rodes, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Larry N. Rodes be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 3, 2024; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Larry N. Rodes 1241 Kendall Ct. Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Telephone: 925.381.6353 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28609

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00008519-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roland Dane Demoss filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roland Dane Demoss change to proposed name: Roland Dane Sinclair. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28602

IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR PAYNE COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT LEE CHILDRESS, a Minor Child. Case No.: FA-2024-6 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING AND TO SET DATE TO HEAR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), Biological Mother and ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND THE ADOPTION OF WYATT LEE CHILDRESS, born on April 16, 2017, minor child. NOW, on this 21 day of February 2024, biological father Ryan Childress, having filed herein his Application for Termination of Parental Rights of the Biological Mother, AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), with a last known address of residence at 3630 Vista Campana S, Unit 37, Oceanside, California 92057, for the reason of biological mother’s failure to contact biological father or minor child during the past three (3) years, and failure to provide financial support for the minor children for the past three (3) years, and the Step Mother desires to adopt; PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that failure to appear at the hearing named herein shall constitute denial of interest in the minor children, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in the granting of this Application for Termination and subsequent adoption of the minor child named herein and permanent relinquishment and termination of the putative mother’s parental rights and in the minor child’s adoption. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED BY THE COURT that the Application for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set for hearing on the 16th day of April, 2024, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., in the District Court of Payne County, Payne County Courthouse, 606 South Husband, Room 202, Stillwater, Payne County, Oklahoma 74074. IT IS FURTHER, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED BY THE COURT that notice be given as required by law. Diane Vaughan HONORABLE JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT FILED Feb. 22, 2024 Lori Allen, Court Clerk James V. Murray, OBA No. 11448 Joshua D. Cooper, OBA No. 35453 MURRAY LAW FIRM P.O. Box 2224 311 South Duck Street Stillwater, Oklahoma 74076-2224 (405) 377-7000 Telephone (405) 377-7009 Facsimile Attorney for Petitioner 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005451 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Timber Creative LLC. Located at: 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Timber Creative LLC, 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2019 S/Loren Tipton, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006194 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Consulting Partners; B. Data Consulting Partners.; C. BB Data Consulting Partners. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/William Budnovitch, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004744 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Lock & Key; B. Affordable Lock and Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr,. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28696

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9004743 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Affordable Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/24/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9015770. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Connor Len Zablow, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005972 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SP&T; B. LFGSP. Located at: 5901 Priestly Dr. #130, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ploetz Real Estate Services Inc., 1870 Jardine Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2023 S/Stephen Joseph Ploetz, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004128 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Lueur Spa. Located at: 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2525 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Lueur Spa LLC, 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Amber Letrice Dell, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005568 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming Shop. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Grateful Dog Mobile Grooming, 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Sagara, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005916 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FastSigns #69905. Located at: 1450 Market St. #B-2, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Premier Ventures International Inc., 2700 Adams Ave. #207, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin Mowoe, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005182 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aranelli Design. Located at: 118 S. Cedros Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aranelli Design LLC, 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011-5056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2019 S/Kristopher Garrett, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004166 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accredited Realty Group. Located at: 7771 Anillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Accredited Financial Group, 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2010 S/Matthew Pivetti, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005704 Filed: Mar 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C376, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC, 481 Monroe St., Monterey CA 93940. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/15/1999 S/Thomas Phillips, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003368 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parker Villa. Located at: 629 Michael St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parker Villa OPCO LLC, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2023 S/Zayden Chen, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005649 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hand Crafted Designs. Located at: 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dyanna Marie Denney, 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Dyanna Marie Denney, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004990 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iRest Center; B. iRest. Located at: 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul Inc., 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Stanley, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003908 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RSF Patrol; B. Rancho Patrol; C. Ranch Patrol; D. Rancho Santa Fe Patrol; E. RSF Patrol Services; F. Rancho Santa Fe Patrol and Guard Services; G. Rancho Santa Fe Protective; H. RSF Protective Services; I. RSF Guard; J. RSF Guard Services; K. RSFPS; L. Rancho Guard; M. Ranch Guard; N. RSF Protection; O. RSF Protection Services; P. Rancho Santa Fe Protection. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Protective Services Inc., 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/1997 S/Denise Mueller, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003907 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems Inc., B. Rancho Santa Fe Security Services; C. Rancho Security; D. Rancho Santa Fe Alarm; E. RSFSS; F. Santa Fe Security; G. Rancho Santa Fe Security; H. RSF Alarm; I. RSF Security; J. Rancho Santa Fe Alarm Systems; K. Park Plaza Executive Suites. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems Inc., 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/06/1982 S/Denise Mueller, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005089 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SW Aerial Survey. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Southwest Aerial Survey LLC, 7040 Avenita Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2024 S/Nicholas Arentz Jr., 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005501 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cortez Custom Woodshop. Located at: 3541 Roselle Ave., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rudy Cortez, 3541 Roselle Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/11/2024 S/Rudy Cortez, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28661

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004170 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2 Alarm Handyman Service. Located at: 1642 DeBann Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arthur Sinclair Hill Holcomb, 1642 DeBann Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Arthur Sinclair Hill Holcomb, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28659

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004955 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Venturi Leasing. Located at: 261 N. Highway 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leasing Innovations Incorporated, 446 Main St. #1905, Worcester MA 01608. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2024 S/Heather G. Fritz, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28657

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005184 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coast & Country Homes; B. Cal Coast Country. Located at: 1836 Dixie St. #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 123, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Regina Pierce-Brown, PO Box 123, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2015 S/Regina Pierce-Brown, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005315 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pac-Sil; B. Pac-Sil Silicone Products. Located at: 120 Venture St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2733, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pac-West Rubber Products LLC, PO Box 2733, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2024 S/Nickolas Duvall, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005416 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Collision Center San Diego; B. California Collision San Diego. Located at: 3211 India St., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gelian Investments Inc, 3211 India St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Remon Gelian Maroki, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005303 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MJ Motorhaul. Located at: 815 Santa Barbara, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marcell Jerome Johnson, 815 Santa Barbara, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2024 S/Marcell Jerome Johnson, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005335 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toasted; B. Roppongi. Located at: 800 Seacoast Dr., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004514 Filed: Feb 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Design Studio. Located at: 1122 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #C, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E Flooring Inc., 1122 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #C, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/29/2024 S/Jennifer Klein, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004793 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum Elearning; B. SmartBuilder. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Strategic Technology Solutions, 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2013 S/Robert Penn, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004380 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poway Pharmacy. Located at: 13362 Poway Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11315 Rose Garden Ct., San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Viharsh, LLC, 11315 Rose Garden Ct., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rajeshbhai Bavchandbhai Zalavadiya, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004917 Filed: Mar 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EH Distribution; B. Boostibles. Located at: 2141 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Encinitas Hemp, Inc., 2141 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2017 S/Gerald A. Hazelton, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28643

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9005002 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. LabAssist Consulting; B. LabAssist. Located at: 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 722674, San Diego CA 92172. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/12/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9006462. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. LabAssist Inc., 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Edward Marples, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005023 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LabAssist; B. LabAssist Consulting. Located at: 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 722674, San Diego CA 92172. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LabAssist, LLC, 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/28/2024 S/Edward Marples, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004751 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Somatic Salvage Yard. Located at: 4469 Morrell St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 17013, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Jacqueline Doty, PO Box 17013, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Heather Jacqueline Doty, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004996 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRN Consulting. Located at: 7539 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stefan Raoul Navarre, 7539 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/06/2024 S/Stefan Raoul Navarre, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004931 Filed: Mar 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Call of Beauty Med Spa; B. Call of Beauty Med Spa Encinitas-Botox and Medical Grade Facials. Located at: 90 N. Coast Hwy 101 #207, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Call of Beauty Nursing Inc., 4243 Corte Famosa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Derek Brener, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004343 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organized Bookkeeping. Located at: 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dara Spears, 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dara Spears, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004733 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Aire Realty. Located at: 3355 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Stephen Hirschberg, 3355 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2024 S/James Stephen Hirschberg, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004734 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Unearthed Interior. Located at: 2148 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 251, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Louise Scurria-Khamsehpour, PO Box 251, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anna L. Scurria-Khamsehpour, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004173 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artists in Ministry. Located at: 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Charles Francis Butler, 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538; 2. Carolyn Kay Butler, 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/07/1976 S/Charles Francis Butler, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004611 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Directed Steps. Located at: 1145 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Directed Steps LLC, 1145 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Madden, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004692 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Coast Car Rentals. Located at: 4275 Executive Square #200, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3956 Cadena Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maverik Enterprise LLC, 4275 Executive Square #200, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/20/2024 S/Ryli Michelle Smith, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004580 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Raj Ghai Cricket Academy (RGCA). Located at: 1565 Creek St. #104, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MCPGOV Services, Inc., 1565 Creek St. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/16/2015 S/Raj Ghai, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004634 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Villa Viva Real Estate; B. Villa Viva; C. Villa Viva Mortgage. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/William Edward Taylor, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004475 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Break LLC; B. Local Break Magazine. Located at: 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Local Break LLC, 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/26/2024 S/Elaine Brodie, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28616

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004303 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8eight Degrees Design & Development. Located at: 4594 Cove Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 8eight Degrees Design & Development LLC, 4594 Cove Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/08/2024 S/James Holtorf, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004447 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Done Just Right Services; B. DJR Services. Located at: 1752 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2024 S/Lawrence James Miller, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004448 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curry Masala. Located at: 158 Roymar Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2216 S. El Camino Real #119, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mahinder Pal Sharma, 2216 S. El Camino Real #119, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mahinder Pal Sharma, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004255 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Shack; B. Coco Shack Cafe. Located at: 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Janampa Ramos, 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Janampa Ramos, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004033 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lunch Tray Drums. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chad Matthew Butler, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Matthew Butler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004339 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Streamline Pro Services. Located at: 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamison Matthew Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Paris Deanna Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamison M. Eichenlaub, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003533 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Partner in Aging. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MEWESD LLC, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/21/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002095 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Center for Integrative Medicine. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mertz Health Services, LLC, 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Georgina Mertz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003866 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FaceFit San Elijo. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Re-Store Computers Inc., 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tonja Sedlmayer, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003588 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rayluca Chocolate. Located at: 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rayluca Bakes, 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Bryan Coroban, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003716 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group. Located at: 16745 W. Bernardo Dr. #200, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Catryn Fowler, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2023 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003717 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group; B. Rancho Real Estate. Located at: 16079 San Dieguito Rd. #A4, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Real Estate Company, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2017 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004071 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Bloom Pool Care. Located at: 1127 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Madison Lestat Brogan, 1127 Portola St, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Madison Lestat Brogan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003146 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling, Inc. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul A. Clonts Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Inc., 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2022 S/Paul Clonts, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003962 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osteria Tavi. Located at: 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. No and Then LLC, 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Marie Daniels, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003476 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turtle Soup. Located at: 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelli Doan Fales, 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Doan Fales, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002793 Filed: Feb 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ariel’s Dance Studio. Located at: 835 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariel Lopez, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2023 S/Ariel Lopez, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004123 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East Holistic Acupuncture. Located at: 3457 Via Montebello #158, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zinnia Healthcare Inc., 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2013 S/Zhe He, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003520 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Game Dev. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Game Dev LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/29/2024 S/Flavius Alecu, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002086 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halftime Thrift. Located at: 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Damion James Olmedo, 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Damion James Olmedo, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004109 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fix Auto Vista. Located at: 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & R Auto Body and Paint, Inc., 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/13/2017 S/Denisse Barragan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003760 Filed: Feb 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Stay by Kelley. Located at: 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley R. Brice, 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kelley Brice, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001958 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A. Salon. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arthur William Vanden Brink, 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Arthur William Vanden Brink, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003893 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Coast Realty. Located at: 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lora Wheat, 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/25/2016 S/Lora Wheat, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003635 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2370 Kenwyn St. Located at: 2370 Kenwyn St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Turull, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 2. Elizabeth Rhoades, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 3. Janet Bradbury, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Linda Turull, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002916 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dexus Creative. Located at: 1120 N. Escondido Blvd. #L202, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 1120 N. Escondido Blvd #L202, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2024 S/Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003505 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul of Gaia Gifts. Located at: 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patricia Sue Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Mark Allen Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Sue Brubaker, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003367 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elephants Corner Wines of California. Located at: 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RSL Supply LLC, 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Lunde, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003955 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archetype Floral Rentals; B. Floral Archetype. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flo Gascon, 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Flo Gascon, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003145 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminary Ventures. Located at: 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tris Thorp, 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tris Thorp, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003656 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantra Roofing and Construction. Located at: 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2017 S/Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003512 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GRACEiousliving.com. Located at: 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3880 Valley Center Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Griffin Hardware Co., 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego Ca 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2021 S/Kelly Griffin Hollingsworth, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28571