Who’s News: 2/9/24

STUDENT LEADERS

Students from Del Lago Academy, Canyon Crest Academy, Del Norte and Westview who are passionate about marketing and business are preparing to participate in the upcoming DECA California State Competitions. DECA is an organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

COLLEGE GRAD

Ashley Castaneda of Vista graduated from Hofstra University in New York with a degree in accounting.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Hoi Ying Chan of Carlsbad made the fall president’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

HONOR ROLL

Neleh Coleman of Oceanside is one of nearly 180 Angelo State University student-athletes named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for their academic performance during the fall.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the fall dean’s list at their respective colleges: Bingcheng Hua, Weihua Huang, Hayate Kosuga, Kokoro Okada and Min Ze Wu, all from Carlsbad, at Dean College; Josie Waite of Carlsbad at Elmhurst University; Morgan Adams of San Marcos and Rex Maloni and Janek Schnitzer of Encinitas at the University of Delaware; Tobias Green of Carlsbad at Worcester Polytechnic Institute; and Lucan Rowden of Solana Beach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

SURF MUSEUM

Jim Kempton has been hired as the new executive director for the California Surf Museum in Oceanside. Kempton has served as the museum’s board president since 2008.

PICKLEBALL BRAND

Encinitas resident Lauren Stohlman co-founded Rally Republic, which has officially launched to the public as the first California-inspired lifestyle brand created specifically for pickleball enthusiasts.

KIWANIS MAYOR

Vista Mayor John Franklin is the newest member of the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club. He was inducted into the club on Jan. 24.

LEGAL AID

The Legal Aid Society of San Diego has appointed Joanne Franciscus as its new chief executive officer and executive director.

ART GUILD

The San Dieguito Art Guild recently met for its annual membership meeting at the Encinitas Community Center. There, 34 members of the guild gathered to socialize and learn more about fellow guild members. The art guild formed in 1965 and owns and operates the Off Track Gallery in Encinitas.

SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

The Vista Irrigation District is inviting local high school seniors to compete for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence daily lives. Students may download an application package from www.vidwater.org, or contact Brent Reyes at 760-597-3107 or by email at [email protected] to have the materials sent to them. Applications must be received via email or the district office by 4 p.m. on Feb. 23.

ANIMAL CARE

San Diego veterinarian Dr. Laura Halsey has opened Moonlight Veterinary Urgent Care at 414 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas.

BIKE SAFETY

The California Senate passed legislation by Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) that aims to improve bike safety and access in coastal areas by making it easier for bike lanes to be constructed.