Two fatal car crashes in Oceanside over the weekend

OCEANSIDE — Two fatal, single-vehicle crashes occurred within two hours of each other in the early morning hours of June 4 in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Around 12:13 a.m., Oceanside police responded to several reports of a single-vehicle collision at Mission Avenue and Mesa Drive. According to law enforcement, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Mission Avenue collided with a traffic signal pole at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver, approximately 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries in the crash. Law enforcement continues investigating the incident to determine if alcohol and speed were factors.

Less than two hours later, police responded to reports of another single-vehicle collision involving a 2003 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on state Route 76, just west of Airport Road. The vehicle had lost control and collided with a large tree on the roadway’s south shoulder.

The vehicle had three occupants. The driver, 29-year-old Guillermo Sanchez Pacheco of Oceanside, and the front-seat passenger had both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The rear passenger, identified as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, died in the crash. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the collision. Pacheco was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

According to Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office may release the names of the deceased persons after confirming their identities and notifying the families.

Anyone with information regarding either collision, call Traffic Collision Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.