San Marcos Unified unveils new Agriculture Farm

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Unified School District recently cut the ribbon for its new Agriculture Farm on Cassou Road, where students can care for livestock in new and improved barn facilities and advance in other agricultural programs.

District officials and students in the San Marcos High School chapter of Future Farmers of America celebrated the opening of the new facilities and grounds on June 1. Several sheep, goats and pigs currently on-site will be joined by cows, turkeys, chickens and ducks in the coming months.

“We are so proud that the San Marcos Unified School District Ag Farm project will increase awareness and understanding of agriculture among the students and educators in our district,” said district Superintendent Andy Johnsen. “With this farm in place, our mission to engage students and inspire their futures is achieved through hands-on instruction and education about the importance of agriculture in our daily lives.”

The old farm, which has been at the site since 2010, was in disrepair and posed safety hazards for people and animals, students said.

San Marcos High School senior Takizianna Gutierrez described how, in addition to caring for animals, she and other students spent much of their time trying to fix the barn, which was held together “by zip ties and duct tape.”

The new farm — designed by HED and constructed by Erickson-Hall — feels much safer and cleaner, with larger pens, new roofs and sheltered turnaround arenas.

“This new facility is going to continue to open doors for our students,” Gutierrez said. “[It’s] going to allow us to take what we are learning in the classroom and apply it in the most hands-on way possible.”

Crews demolished the old structure and replaced it with a large livestock barn, two small livestock barns and support facilities. These include bathing and grooming areas, exercise areas, grazing areas, and trailer storage.

Many San Marcos High School FFA students come to the farm to care for and train their animals five days a week for at least two hours after school. Their routine involves feeding, grooming, and spending time with their animals.

Senior Matthew Del Carmen, who has focused on working with pigs during his four years in FFA, said the program inspired him to continue working with animals in the future, ideally at an exotic animal farm.

“Last year, I put in a lot of hours. It turned into more bonding, more of a one-on-one companionship. I’ve learned about training an animal, the psyche of the animal and feeding the animal,” he said. “Doing this has inspired me to go on and actually do that kind of work.”

Several students have also been preparing to show their pigs, sheep and goats at the San Diego County Fair. Senior Aiyanna Aleman will show a lamb at the fair this summer, and she has previously raised two lambs and one steer.

“It taught me a lot about responsibility and time management. It was fun to have these experiences within my high school,” Aleman said.

For years, the use of the barn has been limited to students at San Marcos High School, specifically those in FFA and the agriculture education program. However, district officials decided this past year to expand its use to all students in the district.

“We’re going to be able to give this opportunity to thousands of San Marcos students for years to come,” said Erin Garcia, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services.