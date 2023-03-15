The Coast News Group
Two arrested in stabbing at Vista park

VISTA — Two people were arrested Tuesday in the early morning stabbing of a man at a park, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at Veterans Memorial Park, near South Santa Fe and Eucalyptus avenues, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a verbal altercation that turned physical, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

They found a man with multiple stab wounds and started life-saving measures, officials said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Casey Vazquez and 33-year-old Elijah Vazquez, both of whom were booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s department. Officials didn’t say if the two suspects are related.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 858-565-5200.

Leave a Comment