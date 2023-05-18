Escondido summer meal program begins in June

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District will kick off its annual summer meal program at no cost for youth ages 18 and younger.

The district is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to provide nutritious meals to students during the summer months.

The free meals will be offered at several locations throughout the city between June and August. Meals will be available for children as old as 18 and younger without any eligibility documentation requirements. No application or registration is necessary to get a free meal.

For more information, contact Christina Cazares with Nutrition Services by calling 760-291-3240 or by email at [email protected]

Locations for the summer meal program include the following:

Washington Park

Address : 501 North Rose St.

Dates : June 5 to Aug. 4, closed July 4

Times : Breakfast and lunch offered Monday through Friday, 8 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 to 12:30 a.m.

Grove Park

Address : 745 N. Ash St.

Dates : July 5 to Aug. 3

Times : Lunch offered Tuesday through Thursday, 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Del Lago Academy

Address : 1740 Scenic Trail Way

Dates : June 6 to June 30, closed June 19

Times : Breakfast and lunch offered Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Escondido High School

Address : 1535 N. Broadway

Dates : June 17 to July 7, closed June 19 and July 4

Times : Breakfast and lunch offered Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Valley High School

Address : 410 Hidden Trails Rd.

Dates : June 12 to July 7, closed June 19 and July 4