Tool around Carlsbad Village in golf carts or e-bikes

Did you know that you can tool around the Village and up and down the coast for a couple of hours in a four-seater golf cart for just $79? Need seating for six? No problem! The Bluetooth-enabled “Beast” can handle your whole crew. From a single hour to an overnighter or multi-day rental, Beach Vibe Rentals & Sales can help make your time in Carlsbad Village a memorable one.

If you are looking for a two-wheeled adventure, the folks at Beach Vibe Rentals & Sales have a fleet of E-bikes for riders with every experience level. And it is affordable at just $30 per two-hour rental taking advantage of their Monday through Wednesday special or just $40 per two-hour rental Thursday through Sunday. If you want to ditch the car for the day and truly experience the Village and surrounding areas, it is only $75 for an all-day rental (from opening to close).

With their local North County roots, they can also provide you with recommendations on where to go for the best local eats and point out prime photo locations. They also provide helmets with every rental, so you do not need to pack your own.

“We want to help locals and tourists enjoy Carlsbad, the beach, and all the area has to offer,” said General Manager Xavier (goes by X) Herrera. “We can help people find top destinations and local favorites too.”

While rentals are a big part of their business, Beach Vibe Rentals & Sales also sells new and used bikes. Consider a Coastal Cruiser with a 20–40-mile range that weighs just 55 pounds in Midnight Blue, or Army Green, or maybe even Copper. Or maybe something a little more traditional with a two-seater or a big basket on the back to ride to and from the State Street Farmers’ Market is more your style? And, if you are not sure you are ready to make a commitment to a new e-bike, you can always choose a used bike until you find just the right one.

Let the wind ruffle your hair and the sun kiss your face while enjoying seven miles of pristine beach from the comfort of an electric golf cart or E-bike. And then head into the Village for fantastic dining, shopping, and ambiance.

505 Oak Ave, Unit B

www.beachvibesocal.com

(760) 994-0760