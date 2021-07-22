Enjoy delicious Italian cuisine with friends and family

Since 1999, Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana, one of three locations in the Vigilucci’s Restaurant Group, has played host to locals and visitors alike on State Street in the heart of Carlsbad Village. The Cucina’s authentic Italian cuisine and award-winning wine list provide a unique and memorable escape to the flavors of the Tuscan countryside. Daily made-from-scratch pastas and sauces, fresh seafood specials, classic Italian dishes, and their largely Italian staff provide a truly memorable experience.

Open every day starting at 11:30am, you will always find people dining al fresco on the expansive outdoor curb café as shoppers stroll by. Come nighttime, the heated outdoor patio with festive lighting is reminiscent of a traditional Italian piazza. The Cucina also offers a festive outdoor back patio to complement their indoor dining room and bar. And they now offer an elegant private dining room that accommodates up to 30 people that can be reserved for any special occasion.

From the mouth watering calamari appetizer Calamari alla Luciana to their fresh Caprese salad with imported buffalo mozzarella to their signature dish Ossobuco alla Milanese, you will think you are dining in Italy. Their delicate Tirimisu followed by a Lemoncello nightcap is a must to put a delightful finish on a delicious night.

“There’s nothing quite like dining al fresco at Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana,” said Tracy Pedrazzani, Marketing and Public Relations Director. “Being able to dine with family and friends outdoors at this location as well as our other locations makes the dining experience that much better. Our entire team works together to make everyone’s visit to Vigilucci’s special, from start to finish.”

Restaurateur and owner, Roberto Vigilucci, is passionate about food. The Carlsbad resident of over 25 years hails from Milano, Italy, where families are raised in the kitchen and food is a centerpiece of the culture. Roberto opened his first restaurant, Vigilucci’s Trattoria, in 1994 in downtown Encinitas. The restaurant moved to a larger location in Leucadia in 2004. He then opened the Cucina Italiana in 1999 and Vigilucci’s Seafood & Steakhouse opened in 2002 on the corner of Tamarack and Pacific Coast Highway. Each of his three location offers classic Italian cuisine, each offering its own signature dishes such as dry aged steak and seafood specials at the Tamarack location and wood fired pizzas at the Trattoria in Leucadia. All locations offer award-winning wines by the glass and bottle as well as signature cocktails.

Vigilucci’s full-scale catering services provide fully customized menus for every occasion and group size whether enjoyed in their semi-private and private dining spaces or delivered to your location. And much of their regular menu is available to go or for delivery.

