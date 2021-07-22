It’s strawberries by the sea at the Strawberry Shack

Did you know that California produces nearly 90% of the entire nation’s strawberry crop? And thanks to the local crop bounty we all enjoy so much, right here in Carlsbad Village you can taste some of the most delicious strawberry-inspired treats imaginable created by the Strawberry Shack, a Carlsbad Gourmet Company.

Strawberry cannoli, tiramisu, cheesecake, and of course, chocolate covered strawberries. In a word, they are all about the strawberries! Their specialty, the Strawberry Shack Shake will not disappoint with its fresh strawberries, vanilla custard and homemade whip cream. It’s truly mouthwatering. Feeling adventurous? The Strawberry Lavender Sundae is to die for. And a crowd favorite, the Strawberry Pineapple Dole Whip treat, should never be passed by. I hear they even have a new menu item for chocolate lovers complete with an ooey, gooey fudge brownie.

The Strawberry Shack actually got its start at the Armstrong Garden Center during the iconic Flower Fields season where their shakes and sundaes were legendary. Now their permanent location next to Witch Creek Winery on Carlsbad Blvd. enables them to make shakes, sundaes, and so much more. They even have gift items for the strawberry lovers out there.

Although tiny, it is mighty. This father and son business is excited about their new location in the Village. They look forward to adding more delightful treats to their “take-it-and-go” menu while always staying true to local favorites like their famous Strawberry Shortcake. The Strawberry Shack is one of those places you will visit again and again, take family and friends to, and always be glad you did.

2906 Carlsbad Blvd.

www.thestrawberryshack.com