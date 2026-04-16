Tips sought in Oceanside cold case homicide

OCEANSIDE — Authorities reached out to the public today for help in solving a decade-old homicide in North County.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 22, 2016, patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found 35-year-old Brandon Keiser lying mortally wounded on a sidewalk in the 400 block of South Freeman Street in his hometown of Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Keiser died before paramedics could transport him to a hospital.

He was shot after returning home from buying a pizza at a business on Mission Avenue, less than half a mile from where he was killed, according to investigators.

Witnesses reported that the shooter or shooters fled in a small, dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a late-model Dodge Dart.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and San Diego County Crime Stoppers have posted rewards of $10,000 and $1,000, respectively, for information that can help detectives determine who killed Keiser.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.