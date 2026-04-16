Legal Notices, April 17, 2026

SAN DIEGO COUNTY LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW Draft Municipal Service Review on the Carlsbad Subregion Affected Agencies: City of Carlsbad, Carlsbad Municipal Water District The San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission (“LAFCO”) invites all interested parties to review and provide written comments on a draft municipal service review covering the Carlsbad subregion with specific focus on the City of Carlsbad and Carlsbad Municipal Water District (MWD). The draft has been prepared consistent with statute and direction to LAFCO to regularly assess the availability and adequacy of local governmental services relative to current and future community needs. This includes preparing written determinations addressing specific factors and include growth and population projections, infrastructure needs and deficiencies, financial standing, and opportunities for government restructure. LAFCO will draw on the final municipal service review in guiding subsequent sphere of influence updates to inform future boundary changes involving the City of Carlsbad and Carlsbad MWD. The draft municipal service review is available online at www.sdlafco.org and headlined by an Executive Summary and its outlining of key conclusions relative to LAFCO’s growth management interests in the Carlsbad Subregion. Written comments received on the draft by Thursday, May 28, 2026, will be incorporated into preparing a final document for action at a separately noticed public hearing. Comments and questions on the draft municipal service review should be directed to Michaela Peters at [email protected] or telephone at 619-321-3380. Keene Simonds, Executive Officer San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission 04/17/2026 CN 32202

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SAN MARCOS SAFETY CENTER CHILLER AND BOILER REPLACEMENT – 182 AND 184 SANTAR PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes Replacement of select HVAC Components. The work will occur at 182 and 184 Santar Place. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than October 30, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, Meeting at the front door of 184 Santar Place, San Marcos, CA 92069. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/e1woaT07I0 It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32197

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Public hearing and consideration of Resolution No. 2026-34 updating development impact/mitigation fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities; a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002; and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. In accordance with the California Mitigation Fee Act (Government Code Section 66000 et seq.) requiring 30 days’ notice for public hearings on development impact/mitigation fee adoption, notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will review the findings of a Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study and consider updating development impact/mitigation fees in accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, California Government Code Section 66000 et seq. and consider the resolution adopting the Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study, which was prepared by the City and Harris & Associates and includes a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002, and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. The information and data required by Government Code sections 66016 and 66019, including the final draft of the Nexus Study, the Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan (“Project List”), and proposed fees will be available on the City’s website no later than May 8, 2026 at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/finance/city-financial-studies. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. PLEASE NOTE: Any member of the public, including an applicant for a development project, may submit evidence that the City’s determinations and findings required pursuant to Government Code section 66001(a) are insufficient or that the local agency otherwise failed to comply with Government Code section 66000 et. seq. Evidence submitted may include, but is not limited to, information regarding the proposed fee calculation, assumptions, or methodology or the calculation, assumptions, or methodology for an existing fee upon which the proposed fee or fee increase is based. The City Council will consider any evidence that is timely submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. After consideration of the evidence, the City Council may change or adjust the proposed fee if deemed necessary. Any person challenging any of the above actions in Court may be limited to raising only those issues that they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Encinitas at, or prior to, the public hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 20, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 18 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 04/17/2026 CN 32192

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/17, 5/1, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: The Boyle Residence ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008580-2025; FILING DATE: 12/09/2025; APPLICANT: Joe Boyle; LOCATION: 1035 Guildford Ct (APN: 254-553-27); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 911-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/17/2026 CN 32191

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (04/17, 05/01, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS POINSETTIA ROOM, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: La Costa Avenue Pedestrian Path; CASE NUMBER: CDP-007927-2025; FILING DATE: February 21, 2025; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Public right-of-way and APN 216-052-57; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construction of pedestrian path, bicycle lane realignment, and related improvements along the south side of La Costa Avenue between the Lossan Corridor/NCTD bridge and Interstate 5; ZONING/OVERLAY: Public right-of-way and Coastal, Scenic/Visual Corridor, Special Study overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, Section 15301(c) – (Existing Facilities) exempts the repair, maintenance, or minor alteration of existing public structures, facilities, or topographical features, involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use. This exemption includes alterations to existing streets, sidewalks, gutters, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities, and other alterations such as the addition of bicycle facilities, improvements such as, pedestrian crossings, street trees, and other similar alterations that do not create additional automobile lanes. The project is consistent with this exemption. Exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines do not apply and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project; STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Danna, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/17/2026 CN 32190

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding AB 2561 Recruitment and Retention Efforts. Assembly Bill 2561 mandates that local public agencies present information on the status of vacancies at a public hearing at least once per fiscal year. This report will review the vacancies created and filled within the calendar year of 2025. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 04/17/2026 CN 32186

NOTICE OF VACANCY Vista Fire Protection District — Board of Directors, Division B NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §1780 of the California Government Code, that a vacancy exists on the governing board of the Vista Fire Protection District representing Division B, effective April 8, 2026. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the remaining Board members may fill this vacancy by appointment at a duly noticed public meeting no later than June 7, 2026, or may call for a special election. The term of office for this seat will expire upon the commencement of the term of the person elected at the next General Election, to be held in November 2026. The successful appointee is encouraged to file nomination papers with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters prior to the deadline for that election. Eligibility Requirements To be considered for appointment, applicants must: 1. Be 18 years of age or older; 2. Be a registered voter; and 3. Reside within the boundaries of Division B of the Vista Fire Protection District. How to Apply Interested individuals should submit the following to Karlena Rannals, Board Clerk, at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on May 4, 2026: • A current resume • A letter of interest addressing the eligibility requirements above. The Board of Directors has scheduled a special meeting for May 13, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at which time all applicants will be interviewed. BY ORDER OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE VISTA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Karlena Rannals, Board Clerk 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32180

Ciudad de San Marcos Aviso de Audiencia Pública CDBG Plan de Acción Anual 2026-2027 y Enmiendas Sustanciales a los Planes de Acción Anuales 2025-2026 y 2023-2024

POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que la Ciudad de San Marcos llevará a cabo una audiencia pública el martes 28 de abril de 2026, a las 6:00 PM, durante la reunión del Concejo Municipal en el Ayuntamiento de San Marcos, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, para considerar la adopción del Plan de Acción Anual 2026-2027 y las Enmiendas Sustanciales a los Planes de Acción Anuales 2025-2026 y 2023-2024 del programa CDBG. El borrador del Plan y las Enmiendas Sustanciales han estado disponibles para revisión pública en www.sanmarcosca.gov/CDBG y en el Ayuntamiento. El período de revisión pública y comentarios por escrito concluye el 22 de abril de 2026. Los comentarios pueden enviarse a [email protected] o entregarse en persona en el Ayuntamiento. Se considerará todo testimonio escrito y oral recibido antes de la acción final. Para más información, comuníquese con Housing & Neighborhood Services al (760) 744-1050 x4517 o [email protected]. 04/17/2026 CN 32176

City of San Marcos Notice of Public Hearing for CDBG FY 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan and Substantial Amendments to FY 2025-2026 and FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plans NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM during the City Council meeting, located at San Marcos City Hall at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, to consider adoption of the FY 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan and Substantial Amendments to the FY 2025-2026 and FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plans for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The Draft Plan and Substantial Amendment have been available for public review at www.sanmarcosca.gov/CDBG and at City Hall. The public review and written comment period concludes on April 22, 2026. Written comments may be submitted to [email protected] or delivered in person at City Hall. All written and oral testimony received prior to final action will be considered. For additional information, contact Housing & Neighborhood Services at (760) 744-1050 x4517 or [email protected]. 04/17/2026 CN 32175

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.78 and California Commercial Code Sections 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park, payable at time of sale, on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: 3570 Calevero Lane, Park Office, Oceanside, Ca 92056. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. Upon sale to a third-party bidder, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: Manufacturer: Unknown Trade Name: New Moon Year: 1969 H.C.D. Decal No: AAB3948 Serial No.: S14867, S14867U The current location of the subject property is: 141 Skyview Lane, Oceanside, Ca 92056 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by The Estate of Casimera M Ferrales aka Casimera Ferales/ Casimera M Ferrales aka Casimera Ferales with Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $9,170.63. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: April 17, 2026 HART KIENLE PENTECOST By: James W. Barrett, Esq. Authorized Agent for Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park Contact: Julie Rosario (714) 432-8700 (IFS# 43880 04/17/26, 04/24/26) CN 32200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2024-02000 Loan No.: SPM-552022 APN: 216-370-01-10 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below, The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Sheldon E. Stunkel And Sally M. Stunkel, Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Superier Loan Servicing Recorded 6/1/2022 as Instrument No, 2022-0231069 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E, Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $679,397.93 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7428 Via De Fortuna Carlsbad, California 92009 A.PN.: 216-370-01-10 “As Is Where Is” The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. No Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale shall be issued or authorized for recording unless and until the foreclosure trustee has received all required federal reporting certifications or verified that the transferee qualifies for an applicable exemption. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com , using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale, NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (714) 730-2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Superior Loan Servicing, by Asset Default Management, Inc., as Agent for Trustee 28348 Roadside Drive, 1st Floor Agoura Hills, California 91301 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Julie Taberdo, Trustee Sale Officer A-4871867 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32189

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 25-00146-2CTT Loan No: Deluca APN 129-292-36-00 and 185-041-13-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST WITH ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED NOVEMBER 30, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance io the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust with Assignment of Rents recorded on November 30, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0657174 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: Dino A. DeLuca, a married man as his sole and separate property, as Trustor (the “Trustor™), in favor of DJA Investments, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: As more particularly described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: if you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. if you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. if you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 1.866.684.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. if you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. if you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1.866.684.2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale, If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 11146 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $2,505,305.12 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: April 10, 2028 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 25-00146-2CTT 5170 Golden Foothill Parkway, Suite 130 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Lindsay Lopez, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1.866.684.2727 EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, AT FILE NO. 260572, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TODWIGHT H. HANAWALT, ET AL RECORDED OCTOBER 26, 1982, AS FILE NO. 82 329283, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING SOUTHERLY ON OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS A PORTION OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, OF PARCEL MAPS, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, SAID CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF PARCEL 1 OF SAID PARCEL MAP NO. 7473; THENCE NORTH 69° 20’ 28” WEST 113.34 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, SAID POINT BEING THE MOST WESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1; THENCE NORTH 68° 17’ 06” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE 122.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 4° 19’ 01” WEST 25.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 1400 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 2° 28’ 30”, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 60.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. APN: 129-292-36-00, 185-041-13-00 A-4871826 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32188

T.S. No.: 26-19180 Loan No.: ******6372 APN: 144-053-18-00 Order Number: 250197769-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 3/11/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/13/2026 at 10:00 AM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant that certain DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT dated 3/11/2024 (“Deed of Trust”) recorded on 3/15/2024, as Instrument No. 2024-0065190,, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by OB DEV 1, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company (“Trustor”), as trustor, to secure obligations in favor of RFLF 4, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). Checks must be made payable to Prestige Default Services. At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1518-1520 San Jose Street, Oceanside, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , with interest (including, without limitation, default interest) and late charges thereon, the prepayment premium, legal fees and other costs, fees, expenses and charges, and advances, and interest thereon, and the fees, charges and expenses of the undersigned trustee (“Trustee”) as provided in the note, loan agreement and other loan documents secured by the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale reasonably (Estimated as of 4/06/2026) $1,792,395.11. The amount may be greater on the day of sale as accrued interest, costs and fees, and any additional advances, will increase the figure prior to sale. The current beneficiary under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (the “Beneficiary”) hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B) and to include in the non-judicial foreclosure of the estate described in this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale all of the personal property and fixtures described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . The Beneficiary reserves the right to revoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, at the Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the trustee’s sale to be conducted pursuant to the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT and this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation as described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property and/or fixtures still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property and/or fixtures, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The Beneficiary heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-19180. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/6/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC

1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Ileanna Petersen, Commercial Trustee Sale Officer PPP #26-003810

04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32170

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-02559-LC-CA Title No. 250528404-CA-VOI APN. 104-010-08-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/14/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Jerry L Osborn and Patricia G Osborn, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/16/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0023913 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 06/12/2026 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $274,312.28 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 303 Summit Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028-2834 AP.N.: 104-010-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property, You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction, There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 03/31/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A,, its agent,1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4870586 04/10/2026, 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32151

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-02559-LC-CA Title No. 250528404-CA-VOI APN. 104-010-08-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/14/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Jerry L Osborn and Patricia G Osborn, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/16/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0023913 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 06/12/2026 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $274,312.28 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 303 Summit Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028-2834 AP.N.: 104-010-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property, You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction, There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 03/31/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A,, its agent,1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4870586 04/10/2026, 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32151

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within names Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. The names and the business addresses of the Seller(s) are: ALZAR INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1766 N. COAST HWY 101, STE. B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: ELIZABETH MARIE SANCHEZ, 1766 N. COAST HWY 101, STE. B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The general description of the assets to be sold are: FURNITURE, FIXTURES & EQUIPMENT located at: 1766 N. COAST HWY 101, STE. B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 And Transfer of 41-ON-SALE BEER & WINE EATING PLACE, License Number 556876, of that certain business known as: CANCUN MEXICAN AND SEAFOOD located at: 1766 N. COAST HWY 101, STE. B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 5/15/2026 and/or ISSUANCE OF THE PERMANENT LICENSE at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081, Escrow #2878-DH, Escrow Officer: DEBBIE HANSON Claims may be filed with WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081. This BULK SALE IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Listed by Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer(s) are: NONE CLAIMS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL ESCROWHOLDER IS NOTIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL OF THE TRANSFER OF THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE TO THE BUYER. Dated: MARCH 20, 2026 ELIZABETH MARIE SANCHEZ 5158965-PP COAST NEWS 4/17/26 CN 32195

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 26048-HY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) to the Seller(s) are: NORTHSTAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., 1265 LINDA VISTA DR., SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Doing Business as: NORTHSTAR DISTRIBUTORS INC

All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: NORTHSTAR-DISTRIBUTORS LLC, 1265 LINDA VISTA DR., SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL ASSETS OF THE BUSINESS OF EVERY KIND AND NATURE, TANGIBLE OR INTANGIBLE, WHEREVER LOCATED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, EQUIPMENT, TRADE FIXTURES, LEASEHOLD, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, CONTRACT RIGHTS, BUSINESS RECORDS (WITH SELLER RETAINING A REASONABLE RIGHT OF ACCESS), SOFTWARE AND SOFTWARE LICENSES, TRANSFERABLE GOVERNMENTAL LICENSES AND PERMITS, OTHERL LICENSES, GOODWILL, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, TRADE NAMES, CUSTOMER LISTS, TRADE SECRETS, PATENTS, OTHER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, MARKETING MATERIALS, TELEPHONE AND FAX NUMBERS, WEBSITES, DOMAIN NAMES, EMAIL ADDRESSES, SALES ORDER BACKLOG and are located at: 1265-1267 LINDA VISTA DR., SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: NEW CENTURY ESCROW, INC., THREE POINTE DRIVE, SUITE 217, BREA, CA 92821 and the anticipated sale date is MAY 5, 2026 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: NEW CENTURY ESCROW, INC., THREE POINTE DRIVE, SUITE 217, BREA, CA 92821 and the last day for filing claims shall be MAY 4, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 4/2/26 BUYERS: NORTHSTAR-DISTRIBUTORS LLC 5158929-PP THE COAST NEWS 4/17/26 CN 32194

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on 5/5/2026 @ 11:00 AM PCG Construction, Inc. — Ryan Hatch Wendy Siplyak Advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 4/17/26 CNS-4033300# CN 32183

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT C. LASLEY, aka BOB LASLEY, aka ROBERT LASLEY Case # 26PE000912C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert C. Lasley, aka Bob Lasley, aka Robert Lasley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Lasley in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Lasley be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 26, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: James Lasley 4341 Palomar Dr. Fallbrook CA 92028 Telephone: 760.521.4917 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32179

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: May 5, 2026, at 10:00am Scop and const zorayda muro Ricardo Gonzalez The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 4/17/26 CNS-4031803# CN 32168

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 148 Robelini Dr, Vista, CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after April 21st, 2026 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Bryan Andre Gaytan Rodriguez (5X7) Andrew Brandon Nichol (5X7) Robert Tsujimoto (5X10) Maria E Gonzales Guzman (5X10) Jeremie A Sims (Jeremie Sims ) (8X10) Natyeli Reynoso (10X10) Obed Martinez (10X10) Vicki Lyn Bubany (10X10) Riley Sinclair Culp (10X10) Leon Paul Rodriguez (10X10) Jordan Menard (Jordan R Menard ) (10X25) Christine Kay Winters (10X30) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 6th day of April 2026. To view items and units up for auction, go to StorageTreasures.com Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 727-1070 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 31257

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – This is public notice and affirmation that a baby girl has been born on the land in a mortal body to the Clark-Gainzhr family. The family welcomed their baby earthside on the land of the geographical location commonly known as [San Diego, California Republic, United States of America] North America on the 5th day of June in the calendar year 2023 AD. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2027 CN 32115

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU014765C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Shelby Lin Swinford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Shelby Lin Swinford change to proposed name: Shelby Lin Zhou. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.)

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/17/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32090

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU015538C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Frank Xiaoyu Hu and Bo Liu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Shuwen Hu change to proposed name: Sophia Shuwen Hu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/20/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32079

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9006109 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cat Rose Photography. Located at: 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/22/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9018135. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Catherine Lynch, 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Catherine Lynch, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008297 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Tech Hub. Located at: 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmatullah Veedy, 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Esmatullah Veedy, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008202 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Soil Gardens. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008201 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Custom Claims Public Adjusting. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007973 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Terrace, A Carlsbad Hotel. Located at: 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Beach Hotel Properties, LLC, 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Renier Milan, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007875 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMB Marketing. Located at: 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marie Batrony, 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jenna Marie Batrony, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008081 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conserva Irrigation of North County San Diego. Located at: 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. True Coast Holdings LLC, 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Rodriguez, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008129 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Consultants. Located at: 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justus Enterprises Inc., 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Keith Justus, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007331 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Storage Hive. Located at: 860 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Storage Encinitas, PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Lingenfelder, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008054 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reception. Located at: 363 Hemlock Ave. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Drift Ventures LLC, 363 Hemlock Ave, #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Wood, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32182

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9007989 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Sommailier. Located at: 12837 Corbett Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/22/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016686. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Yung Beverages LLC, 12837 Corbett Ct. San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Laurent Yung, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005604 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Blooms Flower Fields. Located at: 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Valerie Monique Mendoza, 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Valerie Mendoza, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007300 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chile Loco. Located at: 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dirk Vandeman, 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Dirk Vandeman, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007877 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dusha Acupuncture Located at: 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007447 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firefly Fudge Company. Located at: 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Luella Wallig, 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather L. Wallig, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007157 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Spine & Rehab. Located at: 2623 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Belton and Thompson Chiropractic Inc., 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Thompson, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005448 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mar & Fuego. Located at: 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iron Coast Steak and Seafood LLC, 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Salvador Diaz, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007963 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Community Care. Located at: 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgyn Mae Taylor, 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Morgyn Mae Taylor, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007814 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Ledger Studios. Located at: 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hubert Global, 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hubert Pilloud, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007783 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REGENEXMED. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chang Encinitas Medical PC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Jamie Chang, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006940 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Lee Living. Located at: 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Whale Inc., 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kirsten Recce, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007661 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise Owl Software; B Wise Owl. Located at: 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Rector, 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Rector, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007527 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Dumpsters. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alex Avelar, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Alvaro Villa, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Alex Avelar, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007026 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huge Home Pros. Located at: 8170 Ronson Rd, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Huge Handyman Home Service LLC, 8170 Ronson Rd. #H, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Gregory Schmitt, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005263 Filed: Mar 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Label Protection & Security. Located at: 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cecilia T. Pino, 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cecilia T. Pino, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006653 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walking Eagle Mobility. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #315. Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Walking Eagle Mobility Consultants LLC, 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lee Cole Walking Eagle, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007144 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snotty Ned’s Fine Ice. Located at: 1414 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 1414 Santa Anita St, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004830 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PuraClean Water. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct #109, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CF Plumbing Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #109, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2016 S/Rachelle Fomon, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007541 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego HOA Election Services. Located at: 239 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Jean Inc., 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Gunther, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006222 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numbskulls LLC. Located at: 466 N. Coast Hwy #5, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Numbskulls LLC, 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Janecek, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007375 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. H & H Optical. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colleen Hannegan, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2026 S/Colleen Hannegan, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007267 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bennett Real Estate Services. Located at: 1621 Arrow Wood Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bennett Real Estate Services LLC, PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Sheila Bennett, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006962 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Binge Eating. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristina Dobyns, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/Kristina Dobyns, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006829 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindset For Better Living. Located at: 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael O. Jenkins, 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2026 S/Michael O. Jenkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004955 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anytime Fitness Vista. Located at: 1280 E. Vista Way #8, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 247 Fitness 1 LLC, 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Robert Higgins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006995 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perkins Electric Co. Located at: 630 Overlook St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. S B Perkins Electric Inc., 2434 Catalina Cir. #622, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Perkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007265 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knights FHC. Located at: 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heidi Harris, 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2026 S/Heidi Harris, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007251 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everist Consulting. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Adam Everist, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Chris Adam Everist, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007086 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glitz & Go. Located at: 3510 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgan Mutscheller, 3510 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Brittany Muncy, 30068 Olive Grove St., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Morgan Mutscheller, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007053 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TekneFX. Located at: 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #329, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald Byrd, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #329, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald Byrd, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006579 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Assessment Consulting. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011-4653. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Lord PHD Clinical Psychologist Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011-4653. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2026 S/Stephanie Lord, PHD, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006395 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ORM; B. ResponseScribe. Located at: 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shout About Us Inc., 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Griffeth L. Emery, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007097 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowerment Coaching. Located at: 680 Kumquat Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Miriam Julia Throckmorton, 680 Kumquat Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Miriam Julia Throckmorton, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006300 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FleetVu. Located at: 9919 Rio San Diego #28, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FleetMaster LLC, 9919 Rio San Diego #28, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/12/2025 S/Vern Epstein, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007100 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reagann Cloey Photo; B. Just For Keeps. Located at: 516 S. Santa Fe Ave. #309, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reagann Cloey Co. LLC, 516 S. Santa Fe Ave. #309, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reagann Larsen, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005601 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finely Home Interiors. Located at: 565 Grand Ave. #D-102, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Finely Home LLC, 565 Grand Ave. #D-102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Duvae Morgan, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006853 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Connections CA; B. Coastal Connections. Located at: 1307 Via Isidro, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #143, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Coastal Connections Life Skills and Social Development LLC, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #143, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2026 S/Nina Lee, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007055 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Facial Rituals. Located at: 560 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Facial Rituals, 560 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heba Mahmoud, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006938 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affinity PR. Located at: 7138 Sitio Bahia, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karina Siew Shaver, 7138 Sitio Bahia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Karina S. Shaver, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006903 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Hill Energy. Located at: 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #202, Encinitas CA 92024-1775 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nackerman Consulting LLC, 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #202, Encinitas CA 92024-1775. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Colin Nackerman, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006757 Filed: Mar 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beached Creative. Located at: 1871 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 70 Sheepshank Ln., Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leah Madison Block, 70 Sheepshank Ln., Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/2026 S/Leah Madison Block, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006834 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CASA GINO. Located at: 2348 Russell Pkwy #740, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bruni Livier Pinera, 2348 Russell Pkwy #740, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bruni Livier Pinera, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006381 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flock. Located at: 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008-3618 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Freshwater Group LLC, 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008-3618. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/03/2026 S/Kevin Ann Jordan, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004943 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. POD Solutions and Tactical. Located at: 6725 Mesa Ridge Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Performance on Demand Solutions and Tactical LLC, 6725 Mesa Ridge Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alvin Mei, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004258 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sand Builders. Located at: 1090 Camino Ciego, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Sanchez Alcantara, 1090 Camino Ciego, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2026 S/David Sanchez Alcantara, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005016 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lunar Pilates. Located at: 11778 Carmel Creek Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MicheeVentures LLC, 11778 Carmel Creek Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/18/2026 S/Michelle Drake, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005041 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Damaterra; B. Rise Colab Studio. Located at: 3231 Business Park Dr. #C140, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vinhoudama Chhun, PO Box 234241, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/31/2025 S/Vinhoudama Chhun, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006294 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Yard Gym Oceanside. Located at: 1722 S. Coast Hwy #B1.2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4062 Garfield St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008-7402. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heckly Health and Wellness LLC, 4062 Garfield St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008-7402. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Heckly, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006536 Filed: Mar 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duck Duck Platypus; B. Once Upon A Lather. Located at: 882 Buttercup Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deborah Dawn Deroma, 882 Buttercup Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Deborah Dawn Deroma, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006603 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anchor Pacific Property Management. Located at: 7883 Sitio Olmo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgan Investment Real Estate, Inc., 7883 Sitio Olmo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Morgan, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006051 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Music Oceanside. Located at: 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cloutman Family LLC, 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2026 S/Vincent Cloutman, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005387 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Ceasars Pizza. Located at: 1061 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. White Family Enterprises Inc., 1061 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2002 S/Penny M. Bean, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005659 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poke Mama 808. Located at: 4885 Robertson Rd. #103, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 570, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kanjanar Kaeonkanraya Nakagawa, PO Box 570, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kanjanar Kaeonkanraya Nakagawa, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32093

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006203 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crown & Coast Properties. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 948 Lupine Hills Dr. #107, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mr. Sam Miskowicz, 948 Lupine Hills Dr. #107, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/11/2025 S/Mr. Sam Miskowicz, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005010 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ola o Hawai’i. Located at: 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego Ca 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dealee Lucas, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006568 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gluvantix. Located at: 4757 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gluvantix LLC, 4757 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2026 S/Steven Robert Brandt, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006445 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Monay Jewelry. Located at: 1765 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iole Revilla, 1765 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2026 S/Iole Revilla, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006470 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goose Tile. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/19/1987 S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005396 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Barre Carlsbad-Oceanside. Located at: 1850 Marron Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11260 Torch Cactus Dr., Las Vegas NV 89138. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KCCM LLC, 11260 Torch Cactus Dr., Las Vegas NV 89138. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/24/2024 S/Christopher Mulkey, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003765 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Titan Beach Rentals; B. TitanBR; C. Titan Vacation Rental Consulting; D. TitanVRC. Located at: 1847 Thomas Ave. #B, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Titan Beach Rentals LLC, 1847 Thomas Ave. #B, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/05/2021 S/Jefffrey Nisius, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003544 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forge Recovery Group. Located at: 570 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11 Long Ky., Hitchcock TX 77563. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Penmu Inc., 11 Long Ky., Hitchcock TX 77563. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacy Pena, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006278 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Profits North Trading. Located at: 2020 Hacienda Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Kenneth North Jr., 2020 Hacienda Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081; 2. Gretchen K. North, 2020 Hacienda Dr, #A, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Robert K. North Jr., 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005573 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kevin Barrette. Located at: 734 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barrette Medical LLC, 734 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Kevin Barrette, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003882 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovenest Doula Care. Located at: 3806 Fairmount Ave. #251, San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kendra Love, 3806 Fairmount Ave #251, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2026 S/Kendra Love, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006159 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. By Direct Experience. Located at: 3363 Tyler St. #213, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Hainsworth, 3363 Tyler St. #213, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2026 S/Linda Hainsworth, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004933 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mayan Roofing. Located at: 5885 El Cajon Blvd. #204, San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Alexnader Constancio-Lopez, 5885 El Cajon Blvd. #204, San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Anthony Alexnader Constancio-Lopez, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003902 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. People for People Online; B. Prosperology Ministries. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4967 New Port Ave. #154, San Diego CA 92107. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dwan A. Thigpen, 4967 New Port Ave. PMB 12-154, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/20/2026 S/Dwan A. Thigpen, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006212 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luxe Bridge Advisors. Located at: 2108 N St. #12269, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Compass Bridge Consulting LLC, 2108 N St. # 12269, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Enrique Lambarri, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006202 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stork Realty Group. Located at: 1428 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JMJ Collective Inc., 1428 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mackenzie Harder, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2026 CN 32062