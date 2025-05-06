Three Escondido high school students receive Gates Scholarship

ESCONDIDO — Three seniors from the Escondido Union High School District have been awarded the prestigious Gates Scholarship, earning full rides to college this fall.

The announcement is a historic first for the district to have three recipients in the same year.

Ricardo Gonzales of Escondido High School, Pamela Arroyo Munoz of Orange Glen High School, and Daniel Laguna of Del Lago Academy were selected among 300 students nationwide to receive the highly selective scholarship.

While the district has had previous Gates Scholarship recipients, this marks the first time three students have been awarded in a single graduating class.

“We are incredibly proud of Daniel, Ricardo, and Pamela’s accomplishments and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Superintendent Jon Petersen. “To have three Gates Scholarship recipients in one graduating class reflects the incredible potential of our students and the commitment of our educators to help students graduate ready for college, career and life.”

Laguna plans to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Gonzales will attend the University of California, San Diego, and Munoz will enroll at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Gates Scholarship covers all college-related expenses, including tuition, room and board, travel, books, and personal items. In addition to financial support, the program offers mentorship, leadership training, and career development resources throughout the students’ college years.

The scholarship, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to empower “outstanding minority students from low-income households by removing financial barriers and supporting their academic and professional success,” according to the school district.

Last year, Angela Calderon Pio, a graduate of Del Lago Academy, was the district’s sole Gates Scholarship recipient. She earned a full ride to attend Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.