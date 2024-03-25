Community rallies around family after fatal suspected DUI crash 

VISTA — The community is mourning the death of 53-year-old Ricardo Becerra of Vista, who was killed in a vehicle collision last week that also left his wife, Maria, severely injured.

Ricardo and Maria were driving along Gopher Canyon Road in Vista on the evening of March 17 when a Chevrolet traveling in the other direction suddenly veered into their lane, colliding with them head-on. Evidence indicates that the 29-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses called 911, and Ricardo, who was in the passenger seat, and Maria, who was driving, were transported to a local hospital. Despite personnel performing lifesaving measures, Ricardo succumbed to his injuries soon afterward.

News of the collision shocked the friends and family of the Becerras, who remember Ricardo as a joyous and loving man with a passion for making and sharing food. A GoFundMe set up to help cover Maria’s medical bills and other expenses has raised over $38,000 as of Monday.

The couple’s son Jose, 27, and daughter Maricela, 29, are now focused on supporting their mother as she recovers from major injuries while also mourning the loss of their father.

“It’s a real toll on us mentally, emotionally, physically, and faithfully … We really, really want this to be a lesson to people to think twice before ever getting behind the wheel, and just driving off without really being able to drive,” Jose said.

A longtime Vistan originally born in Guadalajara, Ricardo worked in the warehouse of Cobra Puma Golf in Carlsbad for nearly 15 years. Friends and family members said he took great pride in his small catering business, where he was well-known in the community for serving handmade tacos at parties and local events with Maria.

Jose said his father was a bright and affectionate person who loved to make people laugh and bring people together over food. He made his kids feel loved in words and actions and always had a movie reference ready for any situation.

As a couple, Jose said his parents were deeply in love and were preparing to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a trip to Monterrey. Jose said Ricardo was preparing to return to school to get his GED just before the collision.

“We want to spread the word about my dad. This man was so great and he felt like he had so much to do and so much to prove,” said Jose. “He was hungry for something. He saw the opportunity to expand himself.”

Brittany Knudson, a friend of the Becerras who organized the GoFundMe, said Maria is “near and dear” to many families, having previously worked as a nanny. She also said Ricardo was deeply involved in the community and known for his joyful and friendly disposition.

“She [Maria] is pretty special,” Knudson said. “Everybody is stepping up to support.”

Jose said he knows his family is one of many suffering from the devastating impacts of drunk driving, and he wants to see justice served for both of his parents.

The driver in the collision, Janely Magali Bautista, sustained minor injuries and is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence, resulting in great bodily injury. She is currently in custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

Bautista will appear in Vista Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on April 5.