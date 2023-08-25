Escondido high school students earn College Board honors

ESCONDIDO – The College Board National Recognition Programs honored the academic achievements of several students from Del Lago Academy, Escondido, Orange Glen and San Pasqual High Schools.

The College Board programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

The following students earned recognition: Carmine Troncale, Edgar Muñoz, Edith Castellanos, Faith Vargas and Joseph Ware of Del Lago Academy; Alexa Arteaga Orozco, Brandon De La Torre and Pascual Aguirre of Orange Glen High School; Eduardo Contreras, Karen Reyes Hernandez, Kyra Cantu and Vanessa Ramirez Resendiz of Escondido High School; and Gabriel Whitby, Isabella Davis, Justice Moore, Kate Toral, Neilana Corrales, Nuvia Ibarra and Oscar Sanchez Aragon of San Pasqual High School.

“We are proud of the 19 students who earned academic recognition from the College Board,” said Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Jon Petersen. “Their achievement is a testament not only to their personal drive and commitment, but also reflects the academic rigor and high standards that we foster in each of our schools.”

Eligible students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 scores within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams in ninth and tenth grades, and attend a school in a rural area or a small town or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture, a College Board affiliated mobile app that aims to spark students’ interest in planning for the future, during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”