Escondido home to first-ever wildfire resistant community

ESCONDIDO — Escondido is now home to the nation’s first-ever wildfire-resistant community, with new homes designed to meet the highest neighborhood-level fire safety standards.

The community, known as Dixon Trail, will feature 64 detached, single-family homes that have earned the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation. The certification is part of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety’s (IBHS) newly developed Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood Standard.

The standard aims to reduce the risk of ignition from direct flames or radiant heat, protect homes from wind-driven embers, and limit fire spread between residences.

According to developer KB Home, the Escondido project will serve as a national model for research-based approaches to reducing wildfire risks.

“We are super excited to have KB Home build the first wildfire prepared development here,” Mayor Dane White said in an Instagram announcement celebrating the community’s grand opening in April.

Though only half of the homes have been completed, the project has already drawn attention for its innovative design features, including enclosed eaves, non-combustible gutters, Class A fire-rated tile roofs, dual-pane tempered windows, and metal privacy fencing.

The homes are spaced at least 10 feet apart and include additional fire-resistant elements throughout.

The community’s name, Dixon Trail, is a nod to nearby Dixon Lake.

“By doing a research and development project with IBHS, we’re understanding how to bring all these fire hardened systems to a new home and have it attainable and affordable for our customers,” said Steve Ruffner, regional general manager of KB Home’s coastal division.

KB Home believes the design will offer homeowners increased peace of mind amid California’s ongoing wildfire threats.

Homes in the community range from 2,058 to 3,031 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, one to two stories, and 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. Prices start at just over $1 million.

Dixon Trail is located at 3407 Foxley Drive.