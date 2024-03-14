The Coast News Group
Austin Fogarty, 14, a freshman on the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team, plays a robot game with La Costa Glen resident Larry Greenfield on Tuesday. Photo by Laura Place
Vista high schoolers introduce retirees to robotics

by Laura Place1

CARLSBAD — The young, the old, and the robotic gathered at the La Costa Glen retirement community in Carlsbad on Tuesday for an intergenerational educational event focused on the wonders of technology. 

In a partnership between Tri-City Christian High School in Vista and La Costa Glen’s tech committee, students from the school’s robotics team spoke to a room of around 40 retirees about how they design robots and how they participate in competitions.

Then, they gave a live demonstration using three of their actual robots, using controllers to make them do various tasks such as retrieving objects, shooting a paper airplane, and navigating a maze. La Costa Glen residents had the chance to try it out for themselves and see students’ creations firsthand. 

“It’s just so nice to see young kids working together as a team and, you know, doing things that are going to make a difference in the world and the future,” resident Larry Greenfield said. “They’re teaching me a lot of stuff and it’s great. These robots are just incredible.” 

The event came to fruition at the urging of La Costa Glen resident Bette Starke, whose grandson Liam is a freshman on the TCCHS robotics team. She said many of La Costa Glen’s residents are interested in tech or come from tech backgrounds and that past events, such as a panel on artificial intelligence last year, have been a great success.

Members of the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team demonstrate how to run the “baby bot” through a maze to residents at La Costa Glen on Tuesday. Photo by Laura Place
“There was so much interest, that I thought they’d like to see some young high school kids,” Bette Stark said. “It was exciting to have him [Liam] come with his team and demonstrate this to the senior community, because the seniors here love to be around young people.”

Liam Starke, a 15-year-old freshman, said the team has held other demonstrations in the community, such as at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but this was the team’s first time doing something like this. 

“It’s pretty cool to let other people see what we’re doing, and how we build the robots and stuff,” he said. 

La Costa Glen resident and Tech Team leader Fred Johansen said that, as someone with a background in mechanical engineering, getting to learn from the students was fascinating. 

“They’re the next generation of techies. They’re going to be the scientists and engineers coming up. We can see ourselves in what they’re doing,” Johansen said. 

Liam Starke, 15, a freshman on the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team, demonstrates how to run the “baby bot” through a maze to residents at La Costa Glen on Tuesday. Photo by Laura Place
The robots designed by the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team can complete various tasks including retrieving items, extending upwards, and launching a paper airplane. Photo by Laura Place
Kaylana Frey, a freshman on the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team, watches as La Costa Glen residents attempt to run the “baby bot” through a maze on Tuesday. Photo by Laura Place
Students from the Tri-City Christian High School Robotics Team demonstrate how to control their robots to residents at La Costa Glen retirement community on Tuesday. Photo by Laura Place
