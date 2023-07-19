‘The Real and Imaginary World of Carnivorous Plants’

Explore the bizarre and captivating world of carnivorous plants with Savage Gardens, a new exhibition at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. Now through October 29, the traveling showcase presented in partnership with Ohio based Tork Collaborative Arts, features hundreds of real carnivorous plants that feast on insects, along with three larger-than-life installations inside and around the Garden’s 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory.

Visitors of all ages will delight in getting a bug’s eye perspective of these unique plants with 10- to 15-foot interpretations of multiple Sarracenia Trumpets, a walk-in Fanged Pitcher Plant Nepenthes, and an interactive Venus Flytrap. Re-created to look and feel like a swampy bog habitat where carnivorous plants are typically found, the Conservatory is transformed to highlight these fascinating and often misunderstood plants with educational elements that explain why carnivorous plants have evolved to eat insects. Vendors will also be featured on select weekends selling plants, potting materials, and other merchandise for visitors to enjoy.

Entrance to the exhibition is included with Garden admission. Members are free, non-member admissions range from $10-$18. The Garden is open six days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, closed Tuesdays. To learn more and book your tickets, visit www.sdbg.org.