San Diego Botanic Garden brings back Lightscape

ENCINITAS — The San Diego Botanic Garden will welcome back its popular Lightscape event for a third year, offering an illuminated holiday experience with new artistic installations along a one-mile trail.

From November 15 through January 5, visitors will encounter vivid displays, including tunnels of light, illuminated California poppies, and a flame skimmer dragonfly, all designed to bring a fresh, immersive perspective to the garden’s 37-acre grounds.

The Lightscape exhibit, produced in association with Sony Music and Culture Creative, has gained global acclaim with successful displays in cities like London, Chicago, Melbourne and New York. This year, the San Diego show will offer returning favorites along with new installations to engage visitors of all ages.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lightscape back to San Diego Botanic Garden for a third year,” Ari Novy, the Garden’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This event has grown to become a holiday tradition for so many, offering new and exciting installations for visitors of all ages to enjoy each year. We look forward to transforming the Garden into an enchanting after-dark experience where family and friends can celebrate and make memories together.”

The trail will feature opportunities to enjoy seasonal treats and drinks along the route, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Tickets start at $26 for adults and $15 for children aged 3-12 and are free for children 2 and under. Discounts are available for Garden members and active or combat-disabled military personnel with identification. Parking costs $10 in advance or $20 on the day of the event, and entry times are staggered every 15 minutes.

Founded in 1970, the San Diego Botanic Garden features more than 5,300 plant species across four miles of trails and an 8,000-square-foot conservatory. The Garden plays a key role in conservation and plant science, working to address challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.