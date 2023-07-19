San Marcos Smile Dental, true to their name

Since 2011 Dr.’s Quang Le and Vinh Le have called San Marcos home to San Marcos Smile Dental. They have been putting smiles on their patients in Vista since 2006. Long time members of the San Marcos Chamber, they shared some insights on their dental practice.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? General and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics (braces), oral surgery (wisdom teeth removal), dental implants, and partials / dentures

What sets you apart from others in your industry? As dentists we focus on patient education and treating our patients with care and commitment, the same care and commitment we would desire for ourselves. We treat every patient as if they were our own family and keep their well being in mind first.

What question are you asked most frequently by patients? Can I get my treatments started today? We are always taking care of patients’ needs the same day. Our philosophy is to get patients out of pain and control infection as soon as possible and as safe as possible.

What is your favorite business success story? A 64 yr old female missing all of her front teeth for 30 years. She had been self conscious all her life about her smile and unable to bite anything. She said she spent all her time taking care of her family and neglected her oral health. After reviewing her health and her concerns, we created a perfect plan including dental implants and bridges to address her cosmetic issues and restoring her chewing function back to 100%. Her beautiful smile with teary eyes of happiness on the final delivery appointment is a quick reminder why I picked dentistry as a career and have loved every minute of it for the last 20 years.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? Building relationships with other businesses, non-profit organizations, connecting with our community and being able to provide dental health resources and services.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Do what you love and do the best you can to take care of your clients. Loyalty has to be earned and it works both ways.

Location of business: 3643 Grand Ave Suite A, San Marcos Ca 92078

Business website: www.SanMarcosSmile.com

Business Instagram handle: @sanmarcossmiledental

Business Facebook page: @SanMarcosSmileDental