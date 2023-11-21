Lightscape after-dark exhibit returns to San Diego Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS — Lightscape, the internationally celebrated after-dark exhibition, returned to the San Diego Botanic Garden on Nov. 17 and will continue to shine over the garden’s 37 acres through New Year’s Day.

Lightscape has garnered widespread acclaim and sold-out runs worldwide, including in London, Chicago, Melbourne, and New York.

A mile-long trail showcases light installations crafted by international artists. One floral display features orange California poppies. Another projects light above the trail and uses a smoke machine to create a “liquid sky.”

“We look forward to once again transforming the garden into an enchanting, festive, after-dark spectacle where family and friends can celebrate and make memories,” said Ari Novy, president and CEO of San Diego Botanic Garden.

Established in 1970, the San Diego Botanic Garden showcases over 5,000 plant species and varieties across its trails and a glass conservatory spanning 8,000 square feet.

Tickets for Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden are available at sdbg.org/lightscape.