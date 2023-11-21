The Coast News Group
Floral shaped lights are featured as part of Lightscapes at the San Diego Botanical Gardens. Courtesy photo/SDBG
Lightscape after-dark exhibit returns to San Diego Botanic Garden

by Abigail Sourwine1

ENCINITAS — Lightscape, the internationally celebrated after-dark exhibition, returned to the San Diego Botanic Garden on Nov. 17 and will continue to shine over the garden’s 37 acres through New Year’s Day.

Lightscape has garnered widespread acclaim and sold-out runs worldwide, including in London, Chicago, Melbourne, and New York.

A mile-long trail showcases light installations crafted by international artists. One floral display features orange California poppies. Another projects light above the trail and uses a smoke machine to create a “liquid sky.”

“We look forward to once again transforming the garden into an enchanting, festive, after-dark spectacle where family and friends can celebrate and make memories,” said Ari Novy, president and CEO of San Diego Botanic Garden.

Established in 1970, the San Diego Botanic Garden showcases over 5,000 plant species and varieties across its trails and a glass conservatory spanning 8,000 square feet.

Tickets for Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden are available at sdbg.org/lightscape.

Lightscape runs through Jan. 1 at San Diego Botanic Garden. Courtesy photo/SDBG
Abigail Sourwine covers Carlsbad and Encinitas. She grew up in Ventura, California and studied journalism at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication before settling in North County. She has previous experience at The Daily Emerald and Ethos Magazine in Eugene, Oregon and The Astorian in Astoria, Oregon. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected].

