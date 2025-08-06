The Henry in Carlsbad delivers on every level

I must admit that when the J. Crew store left The Forum Carlsbad, my reasons for regular visits to the “shopping and lifestyle hub,” as they describe it, diminished significantly. Except for the occasional pop in for some solid Mexican food and a Cadillac Margarita at Casa de Bandini, or the Apple store for Mac-related products, there was really not much to lure me there on a regular basis.

That all changed last month when The Henry opened its doors. I had a memorable dinner experience that will bring me back for more, including their renowned breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings, making for a high-level, all‑day dining experience.

The Carlsbad location for The Henry marks its first venture into North County following its Coronado debut in 2019. This location is sizable at 6,760 sqare feet, with seating for 101 indoors and 125 on a patio, both visually pleasing with a modern coastal design. The interior blends timeless design touches with earth-toned hues, velvet booths and communal dining, the perfect vibe for its coastal location.

It was nice to know that The Henry offers breakfast and lunch, nice new options to have locally. Breakfast standouts include the Flower Child Scramble with eggs, asparagus, Romanesco, roasted mushroom, kale and parmesan. Avocado Toast, an Egg White Turkey Omelet, Smoked Salmon Bagel and California Burrito or Bowl and a big list of smoothies are some of the other stellar breakfast offerings.

Lunch looks amazing as well. Some of the offerings that caught my eye include the Chicken Tortilla Soup, Grilled & Chilled Shrimp, Umami Brussels Sprouts, Short Rib Potstickers, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake and their famous Pretzels & Provolone Fondue.

The sandwich board looks equally tempting with Hot Honey Crispy Chicken, Beverly Hills Club, Roasted Turkey French Dip (nice touch with the turkey) and the All American Burger.

Salads are my go-to for lunch and they all look perfect to satisfy without the nap-inducing fullness of some lunchtime fare. And while they all look solid, the Seared Tuna Chop with avocado, snap pea, carrot, wonton, cashew and sesame ginger vinaigrette looks especially enticing, and I’m a sucker for a unique chop salad.

I was also surprised and delighted to discover a large portion of the menu devoted to sushi rolls, as I find them a great way to start lunch or dinner. We sampled the Rainbow Roll with lump crab, ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado and lemon oil, and it was as good as any I’ve had in the area.

My dinner experience at The Henry was simply outstanding on just about every level, although I’ll start with the general hospitality and service. It’s a bustling joint yet their team glides around effortlessly, making sure customers’ needs are met and the timing of the courses is on…and that’s important.

It’s always nice to peruse a menu over cocktails and I must say they have a fun selection of traditional and crafty ones. I will admit to being sucked in by cocktails with fun names and the Super Hi-5 with coconut washed bourbon, Stiggins’ rum, heirloom amaro and fluffy pineapple did just that.

My dining companion went with the Greatest Neighborhood Margarita and that delivered as well with Cuervo Tradicional Reposado, today’s lime juice and organic agave. The cocktail program at The Henry is definitely a step above and something to be enjoyed. I should also add that given the recent trend towards non-alcoholic drinks, they have that covered as well with several options.

It was a warm summer evening when we visited The Henry, so we went with seafood all the way and definitely made the right choices. The Scottish Salmon with toasted quinoa, marcona almond pesto, crispy sweet potato, watercress and pomegranate glaze was world class. And the Seared Ahi Tuna was equally delightful with green curry rice, shiitake mushroom, snap pea, heirloom carrot, Thai basil and a spicy coconut lemongrass broth. That blend of flavors and textures was hard to beat.

We were told to leave room for dessert, so of course we obliged, and the Lemon Olive Oil Cake with fresh strawberry, lemon curd, vanilla mascarpone, strawberry gelato and basil was the perfect summer choice. It was a delight. Several other dessert choices tempted us, but that was the obvious choice for the season.

And I should say that upon my trip to The Henry, I discovered that The Forum at Carlsbad is hopping with appealing new stores, many of which I’ll be sure to check out on my next visit to The Henry, which is going to happen very soon as it impressed me on just about every level.

The Henry is now open at 1935 Calle Barcelona, Suite 170, within The Forum Carlsbad. For menu details and reservations visit www.thehenryrestaurant.com.