The Henry is now open at The Forum Carlsbad

The Henry is officially open at The Forum Carlsbad, and we couldn’t be more excited to join the neighborhood. Whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee, catching up with friends over brunch, or settling in for dinner and cocktails, we’re here to bring you all the comfort, charm, and craveable eats you know and love—all day long.

Think of us as your favorite neighborhood hangout, where the atmosphere is warm, the energy is vibrant, and the food and drinks hit just right. Our Carlsbad location brings everything you love about The Henry to North County: an inviting space full of personality, a menu packed with fresh flavors, and a team that makes you feel right at home from the moment you walk through the door.

Start your day at our coffee bar, where expertly crafted espresso drinks, refreshing cold brews, and house-made pastries make the morning feel a little brighter. Grab a latte and a breakfast sandwich to-go or stay awhile and enjoy your avocado toast in our dining room. Whether it’s a quick stop on your way to work or your favorite morning ritual, our doors are open early—and the coffee’s always flowing.

When lunchtime hits, we’ve got exactly what you’re craving. Whether you’re stepping out for a quick midday bite or meeting up with coworkers for a working lunch, The Henry makes it easy to recharge your afternoon. From fresh salads and sandwiches to satisfying mains packed with bold flavors, our lunch menu is designed to deliver something for every appetite. Pull up a seat indoors or out on the patio and enjoy a midday meal that turns an ordinary lunch break into something worth remembering.

Later in the day, dinner at The Henry brings bold flavors to your table. Share a few small plates—like our Spicy Tuna & Crispy Rice or Short Rib Potstickers—and then dig into signature entrées like the Korean Prime Skirt Steak with double egg fried rice, or Wild Caught Bay Scallops served with black truffle gnocchi.

When the weekend rolls around, join us for brunch on the patio. It’s the perfect spot for catching up with friends, gathering the family, or just soaking up that coastal Carlsbad sunshine. Sip on a spicy Bloody Mary, a fresh mimosa, or one of our seasonal spritzes while you dive into a menu full of brunch classics with a Henry twist.

Of course, no meal here is complete without a drink in hand. Our bar is stocked with signature cocktails, crisp wines, and refreshing spritzes—each one crafted to complement your meal or stand on its own. We also offer a thoughtful selection of zero proof cocktails, so everyone can enjoy something special. And when you’re just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, our coffee shop window is open and ready to pour.

Every detail of our Carlsbad location, from the cozy booths to the open-air patio, was designed with the neighborhood in mind. We wanted to create a space where you can celebrate a special occasion, gather for a casual lunch, or simply relax with a drink after a long day. Whether it’s your first visit or your new go-to spot, we hope you’ll feel like part of the family.

Come visit us at The Forum Carlsbad! Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or drinks—whatever you’re craving, we’ll be here.