The Bornemann Theatre celebrates a year of magic, mission and must-see entertainment in North County

The Bornemann Theatre on TERI’s (Training, Education, and Resource Institute) Campus of Life is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a robust line-up of live entertainment for all audiences to enjoy.

Since opening its doors in May 2024, The Bornemann has quickly established itself as a hot spot of North County, offering a diverse array of music, comedy, and live performances for all ages.

More than just an entertainment hub, The Bornemann represents a cornerstone of TERI’s mission, which is dedicated to changing the way the world sees, helps and empowers neurodiverse individuals, including those with autism. Thanks to the generous support of Cindy and James Bornemann and The Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation, The Bornemann was built with a dual purpose: to provide a state-of-the-art theatre for public entertainment and to offer a dedicated space where TERI’s program participants can cultivate their love for the arts.

“We consider it our life’s work to support children, adults and seniors with special needs alongside their families, guardians and caregivers,” says TERI Founder and CEO Cheryl Kilmer. “At TERI, we thrive on educating the community about the unique abilities these individuals bring to the world. We treat them with kindness and respect through evidence-based, nationally recognized programs and services. And the TERI Campus of Life was designed so the community can come in and enjoy a beautiful, welcoming place where good eats and live entertainment combine for a great time and a great purpose.”

While TERI’s mission is central, The Bornemann truly shines as a premier entertainment destination. On nights and weekends, this 200-seat, state-of-the-art venue comes alive with a wide-ranging mix of shows. Attendees can catch electrifying tribute bands, enjoy sets from local and national artists, laugh out loud at comedy acts, or be mesmerized by unique live performances. With top-tier lighting, sound, and projection systems operated by a professional TERI team, every show is an immersive experience.

Attendees of The Bornemann Theatre enjoy free parking and quality concessions, such as local craft beer and wine. Plan your evening by coming early for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays at the TERI Common Grounds Café from 4 – 8 pm. For those catching a matinee, the café offers a delightful weekend brunch from 8 am – 2 pm, with live music on the patio from 11 am – 1 pm.

Check out the exciting lineup of upcoming shows at The Bornemann Theatre by visiting thebornemann.com. Highlights of upcoming performances include rising pop sensation Matthew Phillips on Aug. 9, America’s top Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride on Aug. 15, the seductive sounds of Sade with Smooth Operator on Aug. 16, and a Santana tribute concert with Savor on Sept. 20.