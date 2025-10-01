Dragonfly Music Festival coming to TERI Campus of Life

SAN MARCOS — Two outdoor stages, seven bands, vendors, food, and dancing await attendees at the Dragonfly Music Festival, taking place on Oct. 4 at the 20-acre TERI Campus of Life in San Marcos.

The music festival launched in 2021 in Sedona, Arizona, and is making its California debut at TERI. All proceeds from the one-day festival, presented by Six String Society and The Bornemann Theatre, will benefit TERI’s programs supporting people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

TERI Director of Entertainment Operations Luke Harmon said they are grateful to be partnering with Bornemann Theatre, which operates on their campus and provides a stage for creative events for TERI participants and the wider community.

“The Bornemann Theatre serves a dual purpose at TERI — first, as our stage for our program participants and, secondly, as a venue for our community, illustrating how music and art are the common thread for people of all abilities,” Harmon said. “We’re excited to partner with Six String Society and show off our beautiful campus to festival goers looking for good music and good vibes in San Diego.”

The lineup for Dragonfly Music Festival features several San Diego-based and traveling groups, with genres ranging from alternative rock and blues to Celtic and West African percussion.

Performers include Daring Greatly, The Tri City Rollers featuring Stevie Salas, Monette Marino Band, The Sea Monks, The Sleepwalkers, The Mercedes Moore Band, Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas, and Sir Robert Parker.

“There’s literally something for everyone at the Dragonfly Music Festival with the common thread being the love of music and community,” said festival organizer and Six String Society founder Kenneth Rexrode. “The festival promises non-stop dancing and an environment where musical diversity is not only expected but embraced.”

Dragonfly Music Festival is open to all ages.

The festival will open at noon and run until dusk on Oct. 4. General admission tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Group deals offering discounted tickets are also available.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit dragonflymusicfestival.com.