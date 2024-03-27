TERI offers expanded music program

Music has been and continues to be a force for change at TERI Inc. Over 20 years ago TERI developed music programming at the Center for the Arts and Adult Education. The various music programs focus on developing the gifts of adults with learning and developmental disabilities and provide them with the ability to shine their own unique light!

“Everyone always talks about its great weather, but the people are San Diego’s greatest gift. TERI is a perfect example of what happens when San Diegans come together with purpose, and I feel very fortunate to be able to share in the celebration and support in bringing this community together with my music.” ~ Jesse Ray Smith

TERI continues to grow and develop the picturesque Campus of Life in San Marcos and now features live music in not only its adult programs, but also in Common Grounds Cafe, The Mountainview Deck, in the new Bornemann Theatre and coming soon, in Central Park at the Campus of Life! Music is woven into the soul of TERI, its programs, its social enterprises, and the community of children and adults TERI serves.

The expansion and growth of The Campus of Life comes along with the opportunity to expand the capacity of music programming for adults with developmental disabilities, as well as live music experiences for the North County community. The new Bornemann Theatre will be the home of the TERI Band and the TERI Players and will be a beautiful venue for them to showcase their unique artistic gifts.

After 3+ years of construction the Grand Opening Weekend of the Bornemann Theatre takes place on May 3rd, 4th and 5th and kicks off a month of exciting live music events. On Friday TERI celebrates the friends and families who made the opening of the Walter J and Betty C Zable Foundation Performing Arts and Fine Arts Center possible. The celebration continues Saturday with a very special concert, The Heartland Review, that features a cavalcade of award-winning local musicians and a VIP J. Lohr hosted wine dinner experience with culinary delights from Chef Peter Moceri. Sunday events feature a ribbon cutting ceremony for Central Park at The Campus of Life, tours of the new venues and an evening music event with The Acoustic Alliance featuring Padre great, Tim Flannery and iconic local artists.

“TERI is an incredible place both in terms of visuals and services. A beautiful campus for the special needs community to gather, learn and grow together with the surrounding community. And now The Bornemann will add the magic of music. I feel blessed to be able to celebrate this momentous occasion!” ~ Cathryn Beeks

The Bornemann will continue to feature local and regional artists performing in honor of all donors, friends and supporters of TERI who made The Bornemann Theatre and The Walter J and Betty C Zable Foundation Performing Arts and Fine Arts Center possible. Together with the local arts community TERI will be able to continue to support the special needs community!

