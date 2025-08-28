Freshman QB fuels Torrey Pines’ promising flag football season

REGION — Torrey Pines freshman flag football quarterback Izzie Deiter has the measurables coaches dream about: nearly six feet tall with the arm strength to match, able to launch passes 40 to 50 yards off her back foot.

Through the first six games of the young season, Deiter has thrown for 848 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 60% of her passes.

Nuances and terminology, though, are still a work in progress.

In a commanding 46-0 season-opening win over Point Loma on August 14, head coach Ryland Wickman told Deiter to “look for the seam.” The freshman’s response? “Coach, I don’t know what a seam is.”

“She’s young, so she’s still got a lot to learn, but her potential and her skills are off the chart,” Wickman, a former five-season CFL player with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, told the Coast News. “She was out there playing street ball — not making reads or going through progressions. It’s about teaching her the game and getting her in the system. I forget how green they are — there are certain fundamentals we take for granted.”

Torrey Pines entered its third season of CIF-sanctioned flag football, navigating a sport still in flux. Major rule changes were handed down just a week before the season: moving screens and blocking are now allowed, the neutral zone has shrunk to one yard, and defenses can blitz from that distance.

The Falcons have adapted by using a deeper snap from center, moving Deiter back 10 yards, and emphasizing quicker decision-making in practice.

“Some coaches are really frustrated with the new rules,” Wickman said. “My big thing is getting the girls a little more physical, and I’ve been loving the defensive freedom it gives me — now you can do more. I also enjoy the extra coaching — special teams, punting, blocking, screening — the only tricky part is getting consistent officiating.”

Coming off back-to-back Division I San Diego Section championship losses in 2023 and 2024, Torrey Pines followed their dominant opener with a 25-19 win against Cathedral Catholic. A 7-6 loss to Newbury Park was followed by a 14-6 victory over Marshall and a 12-0 shutout in a rematch with Newbury Park, before the Falcons fell 13-6 to Newport Harbor, pushing their record to 4-2.

“We had a young team last year, and bringing the girls to the championship too early made them a little too nervous,” Wickman said. “[The 42-19 loss] was our worst game with the most turnovers. We weren’t ready, but hopefully we get back there and win next time.”

Torrey Pines leans on a deep roster of athletic players. Senior wide receiver Catherine Tonelli has 13 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow senior Riley Cullivan adds six catches for 70 yards and three scores. Sophomore running back Sara Mortimer has 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, and junior running back Alexa Avila has contributed 154 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“We’ve got two really fast running backs, and our athleticism jumps out,” Wickman said. “That shows on both offense and defense.”

Senior wide receiver Presley Garcia has been sidelined with a hip injury; awaiting the results of a recent MRI, Wickman expects her back this season, which would make the offense even more dangerous.

The El Toro Tournament kicks off Aug. 30, with the second round on Sept. 6. Avocado League play begins September 8 at Mission Hills, with the regular season wrapping up October 20 at league rival La Costa Canyon.

Last season, Wickman, a teacher and coach at Torrey Pines High School for the past 17 years, was honored as San Diego’s Flag Football Coach of the Year through the LA Chargers’ 2024 Coach of the Week program, which recognizes top high school football and flag football coaches across California.

“I think we’ve got a good roster again this year,” Wickman said. “We’re excited to keep the season going and keep building something special here.”