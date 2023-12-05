Feeding San Diego serves hundreds in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Hundreds of North County families had their cars loaded with fresh produce and holiday staples at Palomar College last week during a pop-up food distribution run by Feeding San Diego.

The San Marcos event on Dec. 1 was one of three distributions held by Feeding San Diego to help out families during the holidays, with another held in Chula Vista and one planned for Sorrento Valley next week.

As of 2023, around 1 in 5 Californians experiences food insecurity, or having limited or uncertain access to enough food, according to the California Association of Food Banks. Food insecurity experiences can range from worrying about running out of food to skipping meals due to not being able to afford food.

Chase Eckman, direct services manager at Feeding San Diego, said families have continued to experience food insecurity at high rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is exacerbated during the holiday season, when many families struggle to afford both food and gifts.

“Once the pandemic happened, we knew immediately that the impact on the community, in terms of hunger and food insecurity, was going to last a lot longer after the pandemic ended,” Eckman said. “Especially during the holidays, it’s always nice to be able to provide people with a little extra food, some extra groceries, so they can focus on buying things for the holidays.”

Nearly 600 families left the distribution with up to 40 pounds of food, including fresh protein, produce like potatoes, tomatoes and pears, and ingredients for a holiday meal including cranberry sauce, stuffing, corn and broth. Bags of dog food were also available for families with pets.

Resident Lori Giebel said the distribution was a lifesaver, as she is currently unable to work due to post-traumatic stress disorder and struggles to support her 11-person household.

“I haven’t been able to work since the COVID shutdown,” Giebel said. “It really does mean a lot to have this extra come in.”

During the rest of the year, Feeding San Diego provides food to millions of families throughout San Diego County. Rather than offering food at a central location, the organization mainly serves the community via partnerships with around 370 local agencies, allowing food to get to people more efficiently.

San Diego County residents can find their nearest free food distribution location, as well as information about the mobile pantry, Feeding San Diego Marketplace, emergency food box program, enrolling in CalFresh, and more online at feedingsandiego.org/our-programs.