Switchfoot Bro-Am raises over $300K for disadvantaged youth

ENCINITAS — The 22nd annual Switchfoot Bro-Am raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities while drawing an estimated 15,000 people to Moonlight State Beach for a free concert and community celebration.

Switchfoot lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Foreman called it a “wild dream that’s come true for 22 years in a row” to host the event, which culminates in a concert on the beach where the San Dieguito High School alumnus grew up surfing.

“I have a front row seat watching my hometown come together to pay it forward to the next generation,” Foreman said. “Bro-Am 2026 had all of my favorite ingredients: amazing surfing, incredible music, and inspiring stories from kids from all over San Diego. A huge thank you to everyone who made Bro-Am 2026 such a fantastic event.”

The multi-day event began June 11 with a benefit party at Viasat in Carlsbad, where 470 attendees listened to live music and raised funds for youth-focused programs for the coming year.

Overall, the Bro-Am raised $335,000 to support A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, Rady Children’s Hospital and Save The Music Foundation, according to a news release.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Switchfoot Bro-Am has raised more than $3.35 million for organizations serving unhoused, at-risk and disadvantaged youth throughout the region, according to the release.

On June 13, the band performed a free concert at Moonlight State Beach following a day of surfing and community activities. More than 15,000 people attended.

Earlier that day, the Challenged Athletes Foundation hosted its Adaptive Surf Program, with members of Switchfoot joining adaptive surfers in the water. Band members helped push young surfers into waves and cheered on participants, many of whom were catching their first waves.

During the concert, students from Spring Valley Academy joined Switchfoot onstage to perform the Bill Withers classic “Lean on Me.” The students played instruments provided through a Bro-Am-funded grant from Save The Music Foundation.

“Bro-Am has always been about celebrating community and showing up for kids in need,” said Tim Foreman, Switchfoot bassist and Jon Foreman’s brother. “What started as a local gathering has grown into an incredible movement of people coming together to create hope, opportunity, and connection for the next generation.”