Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas.

The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager, is made of titanium and stainless steel, weighs less than 100 pounds and is valued at more than $30,000. Laudenslager said the raw materials alone are worth at least $3,000.

At 9:47 p.m. on May 16, witnesses reported seeing the metal sculpture in the bed of a small white pickup truck, which they described as a work vehicle, heading north at the intersection of Leucadia Boulevard and Vulcan Avenue.

The sculpture was attached to a temporary base and not bolted to the ground, Laudenslager said.

Laudenslager, 75, filed a police report with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department but told The Coast News that he just wants the item returned.

“I would love to get the piece returned and give these guys a fair warning,” Laudenslager said.

Laudenslager’s sculptures can be found in public installations across North County, including near the main entrance of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. In 1999, Laudenslager’s 34-foot high kinetic sculpture, “Archimage,” commissioned by the Torrey Reserve complex in Del Mar, received an Orchid Award, according to Sculpturesite Gallery.

If you have any information regarding the stolen sculpture, please contact Laudenslager at 619-417-0303 or [email protected].