Switchfoot Bro-Am returns for second-straight virtual showcase

REGION — This year’s Switchfoot Bro-Am is gearing up for its second consecutive virtual event.

The annual tradition, now in its 17th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. on June 19, while also raising funds for six beneficiaries through its three-day online auction.

The musical lineup consists of Switchfoot, Andrew McMahon, Phantom Planet (acoustic), Madison Cunningham and 91X radio’s local Battle of the Bands winner, State to State.

Next year, the event will likely return to its in-person location at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

“The community is excited that there will be a virtual 2021 Bro-Am giving movement until we can all gather safely in person again,” said Tiffany Melone, event director. “We have made event adjustments to safely feature and bring awareness to our beneficiaries, to include other musicians and special guests.”

In 2005 after traveling the world, Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot came up with an idea to give back to their hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians. They wanted to rally the community, encouraging everyone to “Play Your Part” by investing in local kids who need a hand up,” Melone said.

Seventeen years later, their idea has grown into two iconic San Diego events — the Bro-Am benefit party and Bro-Am beach fest — with more than 17,000 annual attendees from all over the world.

The past year has brought challenges, especially as at-risk kids have been impacted more than anyone, Melone said. Last year’s Bro-Am livestream raised more than $70,000 to meet the unique moment of need, she added.

“This year, even though we see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we still have work to do,” Melone said. “Switchfoot invites friends all over the world to join our annual giving movement, the Bro-Am 2021 live stream.”

The livestream includes live commentary by Switchfoot guitarist Drew Shirley and Chris Cote (World Surf League), plus the aforementioned bands and artists. San Diego alternative rock radio station 91X also hosted a “Battle for Bro-Am” contest in April with State to State coming out as the winner.

Last year an estimated 20,000 viewers tuned in from 114 different countries, Melone said.

The online auction runs Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, at broam.org, with proceeds benefiting A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding America, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools and Save The Music Foundation.

“We’re excited to show off our beneficiaries and hear how the funds raised by Bro-Am have helped change their lives,” Melone said.

Tickets are on sale at switchfoot.com. Bro-Am merchandise is on sale at switchfoot.com and to bid on items in the online auction or to donate, visit broam.org.