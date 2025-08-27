US Open champ Levi Slawson carries torch of Encinitas surfing

ENCINITAS — Levi Slawson is a popular guy at Seaside Beach.

“This is the spot,” Slawson said as he studied the ocean on Aug. 15. “Look at those wedges, it wants to be fun.”

Fellow surfers navigating boards between cars and waves stopped to congratulate him on his victory in the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach earlier this month, where he clinched his first Challenger Series win after defeating Mateus Herdy, Kade Matson and Hiroto Ohhara.

As the 22-year-old prepares for the EDP Ericeira Pro in Portugal next month, the local surfing community is eager to celebrate his accomplishments.

Rob Machado, a three-time U.S. Open champ, told The Coast News that he watched this year’s competition online and was impressed by the young surfer’s adaptability.

“He just had the froth,” Machado said of Slawson. “I’m beyond stoked for him.”

Slawson stomped a frontside air reverse earlier in the competition, but one of Machado’s favorite runs was a left-breaking wave that allowed Slawson to generate “a ton of speed.”

Solana Beach lifeguard Jason Shook, who witnessed Slawson’s skill set at the Grom O’Rama surf competition, said he was “a standout from the moment I saw him.”

“He’s very well-rounded and his above-the-lip approach (aerial game) is top-notch,” Shook said. “He knows how to read the ocean – how to read waves — and to link maneuvers together on a wave to make it look almost effortless.”

Slawson, who attended Paul Ecke Central School, developed his love for surfing at a young age after daily trips to the beach with his father.

“I’ve surfed my whole life because I love it and competition has always been an outlet for me to show it,” Slawson said. “At the end of the day, no matter what you achieve in your sport, if you’re loving it, you’re already winning.

“So that’s how I’ve always looked at it: I love surfing, no matter what. I’m always a happier person when I come out on the water, for sure.”

Growing up in Encinitas, Slawson said he learned by watching top surfers at Seaside Reef, but one in particular stood out — Machado.

“He’s one of the guys I watched every day,” Slawson said. “The inspiration is him as a person, and also his surfing is amazing.”

Slawson, a regular-footed surfer, even flipped footage of Machado — who rides goofy-foot — to study his style.

“His style is probably the number one thing I watch,” Slawson said. “His rail surfing is one of the best in my opinion, and also his backhand surfing is really good. So I’ve always tried to mimic him in a way with those things, but most of all the style for sure.”

Machado said he has enjoyed helping shape young surfers like Slawson, much like others once guided him. Growing up, he looked up to Trevor Christ, Doug Silva and Brad Gerlach.

“I remember being a young kid paddling out at Seaside,” Machado said. “You can’t just paddle out and be the guy.”

Shook said the spirit of mentorship is ingrained in surf culture.

“It’s always been prevalent in the surf culture where the elders kind of guide the youngsters and the youngsters learn how to respect the elders,” Shook said. “We always like to pay it forward or give back — just gotta pass the torch along. Everyone’s out looking after each other.”

Slawson is currently ranked fourth in the World Surf League’s Challenger Series and is aiming for an automatic bid to the Championship Tour.

He was recently featured in “Snapt 5,” a documentary series by filmmaker Logan “Chucky” Dulien.

“You want to create history and you want to live crazy moments in life,” Slawson said. “If I’m going to work hard at one thing, I want to, of course, carry on the torch of a bunch of different, really good surfers and be a part of that conversation. Even for San Diego itself, we have such a good heritage of surfers around here and it’s just a pleasure to be a part of it.”