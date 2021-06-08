Who’s News: 6/11/21

BETANCOURT ON 1ST TEAM

Yesenia Betancourt of the Cal State San Marcos women’s soccer team was named to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District first team. Majoring in kinesiology with a grade-point average of 3.89, Betancourt was one of 15 student-athletes to earn the honor from District 8.

TOP STUDENTS

• DePauw University congratulates Carl Ash of Encinitas, who graduated summa cum laude graduate with a BA in Neuroscience May 23. Ash was also named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

• Alexander Harris Kupin of Carlsbad, a senior majoring in computer science, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

RESEARCH COMPLETED

Erik Herrera, of San Diego, a member of the class of 2022, majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Utilizing Volunteers to Save the Vacareti Wetlands with Bucharest, Romania.”

PHI KAPPA PHI

Named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, spring 2021 were Francine Prather of Carlsbad, Iwalani Jensen of Rancho Santa Fe and Marianna Amato of San Diego, at San Jose State University and Kate Weis of Encinitas at Boise State University.

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARS

North County recipients of 2021 National Merit Scholarships include:

• Daniel Geva of Carlsbad, San Dieguito Academy, for Purdue University.

• Tyler J. Costello of Solana Beach, Canyon Crest Academy, for Santa Clara University.

• Michaela W. Chang of Carmel Valley, Canyon Crest Academy, for University of Southern California.

• Alexander L. Chen of Carmel Valley, Canyon Crest Academy, for University of Southern California.

• Ariela Mitrani, of Carmel Valley, Canyon Crest Academy, for Texas A&M University.

• Kate Wang of Carmel Valley, Canyon Crest Academy, for Vanderbilt University.

SERIES STAR

Alexandria Rohrbaugh of Carlsbad was part of the three-episode web series “Unstable Connections,” which explored the comedy of Zooms gone wrong and Zooms gone right. Created for Muhlenberg College’s Mnemonic Theatre Festival, the weekly series premiered April 15. Visit muhlenberg.edu/academics/theatre-dance/onstage/unstableconnections/.

PALOMAR GRADUATION

More than 400 vehicles filled with graduates and their cheering families rolled through the main Palomar College campus May 28, in a drive-through commencement ceremony. The ceremony was streamed live online for those who could not attend, with a pre-recorded program. Meanwhile, KKSM, Palomar’s FM radio station, was taking requests and live call-ins throughout the day to honor this year’s graduates.

MIRACOSTA GRADUATION

MiraCosta College celebrated the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony May 28. Graduate Emanuel Prince delivered this year’s commencement address. Prince received his AS degree in Administration of Justice and is on the dean’s and president’s lists. Graduates ranging from ages 17 to 73 earned degrees and certificates including 28 students who received a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomanufacturing.

NEW MODEL FOR NCTD

The North County Transit District Board of Directors, voted April 22 to support staff’s recommendations for a new rail operations and facilities maintenance business model aimed at improving accountability, performance, and efficiency. Under the new model, NCTD will directly hire and manage COASTER engineers, conductors, and maintenance of equipment personnel, SPRINTER train operators, train attendants, and maintenance of equipment personnel, and certain facilities maintenance staffing.