Encinitas, San Dieguito alumni honor longtime CBS reporter Jeff Zevely

After three decades of highlighting the accomplishments of others, local CBS 8 reporter Jeff Zevely, host of The Zevely Zone, recently found himself in the spotlight in his hometown of Encinitas.

This month, the Encinitas City Council and the San Dieguito Academy Alumni Association honored Zevely’s legacy of journalistic storytelling, volleyball championships and philanthropic contributions with a proclamation and induction into the San Dieguito Hall of Fame.

“I consider it the greatest honor of my life,” Zevely told The Coast News. “It’s a little awkward. I’ve spent 30 years telling stories about other people, so for the story to be about me, it felt really strange. I was a little embarrassed by the attention. Then I decided to be all-in.”

Zevely was named to the San Dieguito Alumni Association Hall of Fame, becoming just the seventh inductee in the school’s history and finding himself in rarefied air alongside some remarkable figures in Encinitas and Mustang history.

Past inductees include John Fairchild, believed to be the first San Diego County resident to sign an NBA contract; Merna Brown, or Sri Mrinalini Mata, former president of the Self-Realization Fellowship; NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who made a record-setting 63-yard game-winning field goal in 1970; female surfing pioneer Linda Benson, who won several US championships and was inducted into the Surfing Hall of Fame in 1992; musician Chris Hillman, a member of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, among other bands, and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and brothers Jon and Tim Foreman, founding members of the rock band Switchfoot and organizers of the annual Bro-Am benefit concert at Moonlight Beach.

However, Zevely said he remains humbled by the experience.

“My wife has also reminded me that even though I’m a hall of famer, I still have to wash the dishes and mow the lawn,” Zevely said.

Growing up in Leucadia

In 1976, Zevely’s family moved from Lemon Grove to a place on Sidonia Street in Leucadia, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with adventures in surfing, skateboarding, volleyball and an introduction to broadcast journalism.

A typical Encinitas teen in the ’70s, Zevely frequented the once-popular Sub Palace for sandwiches and Karina’s for tacos, soaking in the coastal lifestyle and taking advantage of the nearby waves at Beacon’s Beach.

“Growing up in Leucadia in the ’70s, my parents gave me the freedom to explore our beaches and flower fields with my friends,” Zevely said. “I think that cultivated independence and a natural curiosity that helped me become a reporter and storyteller.”

In high school, Zevely quickly became a standout volleyball player but always found time to surf. One year, Zevely said he took a PE class that consisted of two-hour daily surf sessions at Cardiff Reef before school.

“Can you tell me another school in America that allowed their kids to go out and surf in the Pacific Ocean for two hours? That’s classic Encinitas,” Zevely said.

On the volleyball court, Zevely excelled as a setter, helping guide the Mustangs to back-to-back county championships in 1987 and ’88. The school’s championship banners are still hanging in the gym today.

‘Life-changing moment’

Reflecting on his 30-year career in journalism, Zevely acknowledges the importance of storytelling, a passion instilled in him by his mother, a librarian who drove the famous bookmobile around the county, reading stories to children.

Zevely’s success in journalism is also forged in his sense of adventure, instilled in him by his father, who encouraged him to explore, be curious, and live each day to the fullest.

However, the day that motivated Zevely to pursue a career in journalism came when famed San Diego Padres broadcaster Jerry Coleman spoke to his class at San Dieguito High School (before it was an academy) on Career Day in 1986.

“It was a life-changing moment for me,” Zevely said. “I was introduced to someone who loved what he did for a living and that made me want to do the same with my life.”

After four years of playing volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, Zevely’s journalism adventure continued in New Mexico, where he would meet his wife, former CBS 8 news reporter Heather Lucas. At the time, both worked as crime reporters for rival television news stations in Albuquerque.

But despite the good-natured competition, their bond as California kids turned into a love story, leading to marriage and two daughters, Brianne, a freshman at UCLA, and Addison, a junior at San Marcos High School.

As his family grew, so did his connection to the community, particularly in San Marcos, where the family resides today. While fatherhood has shifted his priorities away from surfing and volleyball, Zevely said he still enjoys the outdoors, embarking on morning hikes with his faithful labradoodle, Raleigh.

Zevely said he may one day return to Leucadia, the coastal gem he called home during his formative years.

Serving up stories

Reflecting on his days as a high school volleyball champion and now a popular storyteller on his show, The Zevely Zone, Zevely likens his role as a journalist to playing on the court.

“As a setter, I would put the ball in the spot that made the outside hitter look great,” Zevely said. “As a storyteller in television news, I’m setting someone up to have their moment and to shine. That’s the way I view my career. I have the best job in the world. I will do it until they won’t let me do it anymore.”

Zevely has shared plenty of uplifting stories over the years, some connecting him back to Encinitas and San Dieguito High. Zevely recalled reporting the story of Ian McFarland, a 5-year-old Carlsbad boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash that killed his parents.

In the difficult years of healing after the crash, McFarland said his favorite song was Switchfoot’s “Souvenirs.” Looking for hope amid tragic circumstances, Zevely helped orchestrate a Switchfoot performance in McFarland’s backyard, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“One of my favorite stories of all time,” Zevely said.

Zevely’s dedication to his craft is matched only by his commitment to sobriety, a journey he embarked on in 1994, marking nearly 30 years of sobriety next month. For Zevely, it’s one of his most treasured achievements.

“Alcoholism runs in my family,” Zevely said. “I decided God gave me the courage to face that problem. It’s helped me become the best person, father, husband and Mustang I can be. I’m super proud of that.”

In a world filled with stories, Zevely’s journey from a beach-loving teenager and volleyball champ to a revered storyteller has been forever etched into the history of the community, especially in Encinitas.