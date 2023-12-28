The Coast News Group
U.S. Coast Guard officials got a call from the San Diego Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Saturday about a boat landing on Black's Beach.
Suspected panga smuggling boat washes ashore in Del Mar

by Coast News wire services0

DEL MAR — A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore near Del Mar Beach today.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, California Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations received a report from the Joint Harbor Operations Center of a suspicious panga-style vessel in the area of 11th Street.

AMO responded and located the vessel, along with 16 fuel canisters and two life vests that were located on the boat, according to U.S. Customers and Border Control.

The boat was seized by agents who were continuing an investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Comment