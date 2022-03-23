Suspected DUI crash on I-5 in La Costa kills one, seriously injures four

CARLSBAD — A suspected DUI crash on Interstate 5 near Batiquitos Lagoon early today left one young Oceanside man dead and another under arrest and hospitalized in grave condition, authorities reported.

The collision occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning when a northbound Honda Civic with five people aboard veered into a Caltrans construction area south of La Costa Avenue in Carlsbad before swerving back to the left and striking a Toyota Prius, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda then careened off the east side of the freeway, went up an embank and overturned, ejecting one of the passengers, CHP public affairs officer Hunter Gerber said. The 20-year-old victim died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Civic, Isidrone Martinez, also 20, was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing death and was taken to a trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Gerber said.

The three other passengers of the Honda — two other 20-year-old Oceanside residents, a man and a woman; and a 22-year-old Valley Center woman — were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the Prius suffered minor injuries in the suspected DUI crash, Gerber said.

The fatal collision forced closure of all northbound lanes of the I-5 freeway in the area until shortly before 8 a.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

