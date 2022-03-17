Weekly Crime Report: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Feb. 28 through March 14 in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 1:44 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 24, reported stolen five intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen eight pairs of shoes ($578).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 8:09 p.m. on Feb. 28 at De Sueno, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 83, and the female victim, 81, reported stolen a watch, miscellaneous papers, a gold bracelet ($1,000), a Tiffany bracelet ($5,000), a Rolex watch ($16,000), and earrings valued at $65,000.

Matthew Hernandez, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance at 7:55 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Old Pacific Highway, Camp Pendleton.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:18 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Lower Lake Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen a pair of sunglasses ($150) and miscellaneous items ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 28 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen a credit card, and cash ($171).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:08 p.m. on Feb. 28 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 40, reported stolen two RedPower bicycles valued at $4,000.

Domingo Alvarado, 26, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 11:35 a.m. on March 1 at Rancho Santa Fe View Court, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 75, reported stolen miscellaneous items, and fifteen pieces of clothing valued at $30,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:29 p.m. on March 1 at San Andres Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, reported stolen two license plates ($22).

Jose Jesus, Flores Prado, 28, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on March 1 at Vandegrift Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Mario Lucas, 20, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. on March 2 at Requeza St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor drive without valid driver’s license, hit and run, and a DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 6:58 a.m. on March 2 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 30, reported stolen a pair of Kate Spade shoes ($100), an ID card ($32), two backpacks ($280), miscellaneous items ($300), and an iPhone 11 Pro ($1,300).

Jose Rodriguez, 56, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on March 2 at Las Pulgas Road, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Robert Gutierrez, 36, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. on March 2 at 2nd St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 8:15 a.m. on March 2 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $6,790.

Stephen Pack, 68, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. on March 2 at Village Wood Road, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. The male victim, 23, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 9:20 p.m. on March 2 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $10,000.

Gregg Ritola, 57, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on March 2 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 2:04 p.m. on March 2 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a phone ($100) and four Samsung ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor defrauding the innkeeper at 3:47 p.m. on March 2 at Coast Blvd., Del Mar. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food ($805).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:06 a.m. on March 2 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a pair of shoes ($59).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:30 a.m. on March 2 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two Unk safes ($2,600), and two Apple computers ($2,400).

Brian Green, 39, and Elisha Haas, 32, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances at 12:15 p.m. on March 2 at Melrose Ave., Encinitas.

Sergio Gutierrez, 55, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on March 2 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a get credit of others’ ID. The female victim, 71, reported stolen two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:10 a.m. on March 3 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a four-door automobile valued at $40,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 4:30 a.m. on March 3 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen a van ($653).

Joshua Hauck, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:29 a.m. on March 3 at East D St., Encinitas.

Ruben Cosio, 36, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. on March 3 at Mile Marker, San Clemente, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Jeffrey Linko, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:57 a.m. on March 3 at North Highway 101, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:27 p.m. on March 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen four credit cards, an ID card ($25), and an Oakley backpack ($250).

Nakia Bradford, 25, was cited and released for misdemeanor driving on a suspense license at 6:27 p.m. on March 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 7:54 a.m. on March 4 at Canyon Place, Solana Beach. The male victim, 51, reported stolen two power tools ($650), and miscellaneous tools ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:11 p.m. on March 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 18, reported damaged an automobile ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 3:56 p.m. on March 4 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas. The police officer found a Red Runner bicycle valued at $1,800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 4:20 p.m. on March 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash valued at $4,039.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:36 p.m. on March 4 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 63, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($31), cash ($60), and a wallet ($75).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:40 a.m. on March 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported stolen a jacket ($55), and an Apple product ($200).

Kyle Winton, 41, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on March 4 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public, a false ident to a peace officer, a felony violation of parole, and a felony failure to register with selective service.

James Norris, 69, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:26 a.m. on March 4 at East D St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:54 a.m. on March 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 35, reported stolen foreign currency ($200), an electronic component ($300), and an Apple computer ($1,150).

Rocky Frahm, 37, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on March 4 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony grand theft. The two female victims, 71 and 31, reported stolen two credit cards, a checkbook, miscellaneous clothing ($25), an ID ($32), cash ($100), a Kate Spade purse ($300), a pair of Chanel sunglasses ($500), keys ($1,000), and two iPhone 11 ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony robbery at 9:05 a.m. on March 5 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a gas station, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($1). The victims, a male, 44, and a female, 59, reported no injury.

Donald Fero, 34, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. on March 5 at Piraeus St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony robbery at 5:14 p.m. on March 5 at Parish Lane, Del Mar. The male victim, 55, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on March 5 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 19, reported stolen a credit card, a non-prescription or other prescription drug, and a Coach purse ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 8:05 p.m. on March 5 at Rancho Encinitas, Encinitas. The police officer found narcotic paraphernalia.

Dana Krzyston, 59, was arrested at 5 p.m. on March 5 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:14 a.m. on March 5 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($20), and a three-door automobile valued at $31,000.

Emelie McKenna, 24, and Erin McKenna, were arrested at 11:39 p.m. on March 5 at Fourth St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony robbery.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 4:19 p.m. on March 6 at Windsor Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a credit card, an ID ($1), cash ($25), a purse ($100), a pair of eyeglasses ($600), keys ($1,000), and damaged car windows ($3,000).

Miguel Perez, 31, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. on March 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public. The male victim, 40, reported an apparent minor injury.

John Soriano, 43, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. on March 6 at Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, and a felony of other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 9:16 a.m. on March 7 at Tierra, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen cash ($100).

Carly Vindich, 28, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on March 7 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found narcotics at 12:17 p.m. on March 7 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found three other prescriptions and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Stephanie Nieciecki, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 1:35 p.m. on March 7 at Town Center Drive, Encinitas.

Matthew Moody, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:20 p.m. on March 7 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Roland Philips, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor vandalism at 8 p.m. on March 7 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 32, reported damaged a black Android S20 ($200).

Jennifer Schwartzmiller, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 2:24 p.m. on March 7 at South Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 2:34 p.m. on March 7 at South Highway 101, Encinitas. The police officer found a blue bicycle.

Jasmine Jurling, 46, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. on March 7 at East Vista Way, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:56 a.m. on March 7 at San Patricio Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 69, reported stolen miscellaneous Dell computer equipment ($511).

Buddy Fick, 47, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on March 7 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and under the influence of controlled substances.

Robert Sherrard, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 2:56 p.m. on March 7 at South Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 6:43 p.m. on Mar. 8 at De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 33, and the male victim, 38, reported stolen a checkbook and miscellaneous jewelry ($2,000).

Camille Villareal, 36, was arrested at 11 a.m. on March 8 at South 1st St., El Cajon, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of purchased narcotic substances and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance prescription.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 9:46 a.m. on March 8 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a three-door automobile valued at $7,000.

Anel Chavez, 49, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. on March 8 at 5th St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony residential burglary. The male victim, 43, reported stolen two RedPower bicycles ($3,000).

Raymond Salas, 25, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. on March 8 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor selling marijuana and a felony transporting mushrooms to produce control substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:02 a.m. on March 8 at North Granados Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 42, reported stolen a backpack ($35), miscellaneous clothing ($400), and miscellaneous office equipment ($450).

Julio Cruz-Garcia, 45, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. on March 8 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 3:31 p.m. on March 8 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a church, reported stolen a white Box Van utility vehicle ($10,000), and miscellaneous furniture ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:11 p.m. on March 8 at Windsor Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported stolen an ID card ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:25 p.m. on March 8 at Ruthlor Road, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 37, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($975).

Justin Stockton, 51, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. on March 8 at North Coast Highway 101 and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 4 p.m. on March 8 at Coolngreen Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 70, reported stolen two rings ($7,600).

Michael Cornelius, 36, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. on March 9 at State St., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 7:15 a.m. on March 9 at Bel Air Ter, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, and the female victim, 37, reported stolen cash ($100), two tools ($150), a Park Beach Parking ticket ($195), keys ($200), a pair of Adidas shoes ($250), miscellaneous items ($250), miscellaneous clothing ($920), and a gray automobile valued at $25,000.

Mario Lucas, 20, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on March 9 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor a DUI.

Ricardo Vasquez, 22, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on March 9 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Patrick Zanutto, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possessed a leader cane baton, and unlawful possession of tear gas or tear gas weapons at 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 9 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas. Diana Estes, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:59 p.m. on March 9 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Steven McAndrew, 36, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. on March 9 at 15th St., Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 4:56 p.m. on March 9 at Sea View Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported stolen a four-door automobile ($500) that was recovered later.

Robert Montoya, 24, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. on March 9 at Regal Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a probation violation: rearrest.

Justin Maher, 34, was cited and released for a misdemeanor hit-and-run at 8:06 a.m. on March 9 at Winding way, Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported damaged a four-door sedan.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor fraud at 12:41 p.m. on March 9 at Glasgow Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 62, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

John Soder, 43, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. on March 9 at West C St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor fraud at 3:43 p.m. on March 9 at Wild Canary Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 74, reported stolen cash ($330).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:47 a.m. on March 10 at Highland Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 71, reported stolen an ID card ($31), a pair of sunglasses ($75), and a Baggallini purse ($100).

Taishen Knight, 34, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on March 10 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, felony possession selling of controlled narcotic substances, and a misdemeanor battery on a person. The victim, 54, reported an apparent minor injury.

Christopher Pittman, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:25 a.m. on March 10 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 6:54 p.m. on March 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 60, reported stolen a Tribit speaker ($50) and a Samsung S10 ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:50 p.m. on March 10 at Gardendale Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen two miscellaneous papers ($46).

Shyann McNally, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and unlawful possession of tear gas or tear gas weapons at 8:54 p.m. on March 10 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. Jeffrey Harrell, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:54 p.m. on Mar. 10 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 6:53 p.m. on March 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen an iPhone 13 Pro Max ($1,099).

Hannah Boyce, 32, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. on March 11 at 6th St., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Jerson Mariscal, 21, was cited and released for misdemeanor obstruct peace officers and no bicycle light at 10:30 p.m. on March 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Cesar Lopez, 46, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. on March 11 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and under the influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 12:03 p.m. on March 11 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 33, reported stolen a gray pickup truck ($1,000).

Arnulfo Nodal, 36, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. on March 11 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant and obstructing executive officers with a minor injury. The police officer, 44, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 12:53 p.m. on March 11 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen a gold IWC watch ($26,400).

Jose Funes, 28, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. on March 11 at Calle Ryan, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor a DUI and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 11:27 a.m. on March 11 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen a white pickup truck with a mounted camper valued at $10,000.

Josiah Guzman, 18, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. on March 12 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor a DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, from a building at 9:41 p.m. on March 12 at West D St., Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen a black Samsung Tablet ($850).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:08 p.m. on March 12 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 32, reported stolen a purple All-City bicycle ($900).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 4:07 p.m. on March 12 at Hygela Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 68, reported stolen automobile parts ($1,000).

Hermelindo Solis, 36, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. on March 12 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:03 p.m. on March 12 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 40, reported stolen two credit cards, a black wallet ($25), and miscellaneous papers ($32).

Joseph Oross, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 3 a.m. on March 12 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. James Duncan, 58, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3 a.m. on Mar. 12 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:52 a.m. on March 12 at 2nd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 67, reported damaged windows ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft from a building at 10:36 a.m. on March 12 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 22, reported stolen a credit card, keys ($50), a Kate Spade wallet ($89), miscellaneous Lululemon clothing ($100), miscellaneous Apple products ($150), a Kate Spade purse ($160), cash ($300), two pairs of Ray-Bands sunglasses ($326), and miscellaneous items ($790).

Conrad Torres, 29, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. on March 13 at West D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Wilson Saville, 33, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. on March 13 at San Elijo, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:49 a.m. on March 13 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported stolen a credit card, three ID cards ($120), and cash ($500).

Nella Tsai, 41, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. on March 13 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Stefan Bicego, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and used the influence of controlled substances at 7:13 a.m. on March 14 at El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Mia Guerrero, 56, and Michael Toomay, 64, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 12:45 p.m. on March 14 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Terrah Sanborn, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled narcotic substances at 7:15 p.m. on March 14 at Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 7:11 p.m. on March 14 at East Solana circle. The male victim, 55, reported stolen a black utility trailer valued at $52,000.

Romi Gonzalez, 20, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on March 14 at Terrassa, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

