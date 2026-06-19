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Carlsbad Police Department. Courtesy photo/CPD
Carlsbad Police Department. Courtesy photo/CPD
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Suspect charged in March stabbing near Carlsbad train tracks

by Cameron Adams945

CARLSBAD — A 21-year-old Oceanside man has been charged in connection with a March stabbing that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Angel Renteria, 21, was identified as the suspect by the Carlsbad Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit while he was in custody on unrelated charges, according to a department news release.

Officers responded at about 1:48 a.m. March 1, a report of a fight involving a group of people on the sidewalk near Grand Avenue and the train tracks.

During the altercation, a man suffered stab wounds to the torso and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but hospital staff later reported he was in stable condition.

Witnesses described the suspect as an adult Hispanic man, according to police.

Using witness statements, clothing descriptions and the suspect’s direction of travel, investigators launched an investigation into the stabbing.

On June 9, detectives added several charges against Renteria related to the incident, including assault with a deadly weapon, participation in a criminal street gang and mayhem.

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Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

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