Suspect charged in March stabbing near Carlsbad train tracks

CARLSBAD — A 21-year-old Oceanside man has been charged in connection with a March stabbing that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Angel Renteria, 21, was identified as the suspect by the Carlsbad Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit while he was in custody on unrelated charges, according to a department news release.

Officers responded at about 1:48 a.m. March 1, a report of a fight involving a group of people on the sidewalk near Grand Avenue and the train tracks.

During the altercation, a man suffered stab wounds to the torso and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but hospital staff later reported he was in stable condition.

Witnesses described the suspect as an adult Hispanic man, according to police.

Using witness statements, clothing descriptions and the suspect’s direction of travel, investigators launched an investigation into the stabbing.

On June 9, detectives added several charges against Renteria related to the incident, including assault with a deadly weapon, participation in a criminal street gang and mayhem.