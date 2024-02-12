Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Fallbrook man

A man was found fatally stabbed in a Fallbrook motel room on Friday, law enforcement said.

The 911 call was made at about 4:20 p.m. from the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, located in the 1600 block of South Mission Road. Deputies found an unknown male deceased from stab wounds, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness told law enforcement that a potential suspect fled from the scene with blood on his clothing. A neighbor then reported the suspect as being in their yard. Following a foot pursuit, deputies were able to detain and arrest Brian Francis Zielinski, 35, on suspicion of killing the victim, according to the department.

Zielinski was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. A possible motive was not provided.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed and the family has not yet been notified. Authorities urged anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.