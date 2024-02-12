Carlsbad shares new design concepts for Robertson Ranch Park

CARLSBAD — City officials hosted a community meeting on Saturday for the public to weigh in on three design concepts for Robertson Ranch Park.

“A Walk Through 3 Parks” took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Carlsbad Faraday Administration Center at 1635 Faraday Avenue, according to city officials.

Residents were encouraged to stop by for a “choose your own adventure” walk-through at three information stations focused on each of the park’s design concepts.

According to the city, residents had the opportunity to “meet and speak with the park design team, learn how they took inspiration from Carlsbad’s natural landscape to create designs that reflect the community’s priorities, ask questions, share ideas and let us know where we got it right and what you would like to change.”

The three potential design concepts for the park were agrarian tapestry, community quilt and rolling hills. All three design concepts come equipped with multi-use sports fields, restrooms, concession stands, pickleball courts, a buffer for nearby homes, a walking/jogging track and a 115-space parking lot.

Each concept will have slight differences in design related to the concept’s theme.

Agrarian Tapestry

The agrarian tapestry concept includes organic, irregular shapes and paths that reflect and honor the agricultural history of both the site and Carlsbad. The park could be accessed from Trailblazer Way, with Cannon Road providing additional access.

Visitors entering from Trailblazer Way would see a central arrival plaza, with spaces around the plaza including a children’s play area, picnic areas, an outdoor fitness hub, a splash pad and multiple open grass areas.

Community Quilt

The community quilt concept features linear and natural forms that intertwine along the park’s western edge. The linear geometry represents patches in a quilt, reflecting Carlsbad’s multigenerational community, which would enjoy the park for years, according to the city.

Like the agrarian design, the community quilt park could be accessed from Trailblazer Way, with Cannon Road providing an additional access point. Visitors entering from Trailblazer Way would arrive at a linear community plaza and parking lot.

Rolling Hills

Rolling hills drew inspiration from the soft, rolling topography found throughout Carlsbad. The city said, “This concept seeks to blur the edge between the adjacent natural open space and the park limits by inviting the surrounding native landscape into the park and introducing subtle mounds to mimic rolling hills.”

The rolling hills-designed park could also be accessed from Trailblazer Way, with Cannon Road providing additional access. Visitors entering from Trailblazer Way will come upon a central arrival plaza, with spaces around the plaza that include a children’s play area and a nature-based “discovery” playground, picnic areas, an open grass area and walking paths that provide access to other trails.

The park’s final design will be decided at two community meetings and through an online survey. Then, a final presentation will be scheduled for the City Council’s approval later in the year.

Depending on popular demand, the final design could be one of the three design concepts or a mesh of all three. The final design is not limited to the scope of one concept.

“Based on other park planning processes, the final design usually ends up being a combination of the favorite elements of each design,” the city said.

This was the first meeting for the public to physically weigh in on the new design, with a virtual walkthrough meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Register here to get the link.

The online survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RobertsonRanchPark.