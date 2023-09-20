Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Oceanside pier this weekend

OCEANSIDE — The world’s top professional female surfers return to the Oceanside pier this weekend for the 17th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro.

The weekend will be jam-packed with a world-class surfing competition and a festival village loaded with female-inspired vendors, activities and entertainment.

The free event, powered by Celsius energy drinks, runs from Friday through Sunday in Oceanside.

Super Girl Surf Pro is the largest female surfing event in the world, the only World Surf League’s WQS 3000 women’s event in the United States. It offers valuable points for surfers to qualify for the Women’s Championship Tour in 2024.

More than 100 top female pros will compete in one of the largest fields of any female surfing event in the world.

Some of the world-class pros who typically compete at Super Girl include Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Oceanside’s Caity Simmers, Encinitas’ Alyssa Spencer and Bethany Hamilton.

In addition to the surfing competition, the Super Girl Surf Pro is offering a beach volleyball tournament, a DJ competition on Saturday and competitive gaming all weekend.

Among the artists performing 15 free concerts over three days are headliners Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Bipolar Sunshine, Loren Gray and Pulp Vixen.

The weekend will also include free classes and speakers advocating for mental and physical wellness.

Classes include yoga, Zumba, boot camp, cardio boxing, cycling, dance sculpt, and Marines fitness challenge. They are first-come, first-serve.

This year’s celebrity speakers include U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Jill Ellis, president of San Diego Wave FC and former U.S. Women’s National Team coach; Air Force pilot Maj. Lauren B. Edwards; Cynthia Herrera, CEO of Encinitas-based Sun Bum; and filmmaker Monica Medellin, creator and executive producer of “Surf Girls Hawai’i.”

The surf competition begins Friday morning, with the finals scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.

In last year’s finals, 17-year-old San Clemente native Sawyer Lindblad defeated Marks, a previous Super Girl Surf Pro champion and US Olympian, to become the youngest competitor to take the coveted Super Girl Pro Surf cape.

Lindblad returns this year to defend her title.

Rachael Tilley, also from San Clemente, won the Super Girl longboarding competition.

For more information, a list of registered surfers and an event schedule, visit supergirlsurfpro.com.